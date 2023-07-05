Memorial services to be held for SNP icon Winnie Ewing in Inverness

A memorial service for the late SNP politician Winnie Ewing will be held in Inverness.

Ms Ewing died last month at the age of 93.

Flags outside the Scottish Parliament were lowered to half-mast in her honour as senior figures paid tribute, describing her as a “formidable politician.”

For more than a quarter of a century, Ms Ewing represented seats in the north and north-east.

She shocked the nation by becoming one of the SNP’s first elected politicians in a shock by-election more than 50 years ago and went on to preside over the party from 1987 to 2005.

Just two weeks after her death, a memorial service has been organised to celebrate her life.

Senior politicians to play key role at Inverness memorial service

The service will take place at Inverness Cathedral on Saturday, July 15.

The Most Reverend Mark Strange, and the Very Reverend Sarah Murray, Provost of Inverness Cathedral, will conduct the service.

Senior political figures will play a part in the ceremony, dedicating speeches and readings to the political icon.

First Minister Humza Yousaf, Scottish Parliament presiding officer Alison Johnstone, and Highland MSP Kate Forbes will each deliver a reading at the service.

Former First Minister Alex Salmond and former Scottish Government Cabinet Minister Alex Neil will also play a part in the day’s proceedings by dedicating a eulogy to Ms Ewing.

Gaelic songs will be performed by Julie Foulis, accompanied by her husband Eamon Doorley. Winnie’s grand-daughter Ciara will also sing.

Proceedings will be live-streamed on social media and on YouTube.

The service will commence at Inverness Cathedral from 2pm with all invited to attend.