Memorial services to be held for SNP icon Winnie Ewing in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Memorial services to be held for SNP icon Winnie Ewing in Inverness

The service will take place at Inverness Cathedral next Saturday.

By Michelle Henderson
Portrait of the late Winnie Ewing and Inverness Cathedral.
A memorial service will be held for political icon Winnie Ewing in Inverness following her death at the age of 93. Image: PA/ Sandy McCook

A memorial service for the late SNP politician Winnie Ewing will be held in Inverness.

Ms Ewing died last month at the age of 93.

Flags outside the Scottish Parliament were lowered to half-mast in her honour as senior figures paid tribute, describing her as a “formidable politician.”

For more than a quarter of a century, Ms Ewing represented seats in the north and north-east.

SNP veteran and MEP Winnie Ewing
Ms Ewing died last month surrounded by her loved ones. Image: Shutterstock.

She shocked the nation by becoming one of the SNP’s first elected politicians in a shock by-election more than 50 years ago and went on to preside over the party from 1987 to 2005.

Just two weeks after her death, a memorial service has been organised to celebrate her life.

Senior politicians to play key role at Inverness memorial service

The service will take place at Inverness Cathedral on Saturday, July 15.

The Most Reverend Mark Strange, and the Very Reverend Sarah Murray, Provost of Inverness Cathedral, will conduct the service.

Senior political figures will play a part in the ceremony, dedicating speeches and readings to the political icon.

First Minister Humza Yousaf delivering a speech in Inverness.
First Minister Humza Yousaf, will deliver a reading at the service. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

First Minister Humza Yousaf, Scottish Parliament presiding officer Alison Johnstone, and Highland MSP Kate Forbes will each deliver a reading at the service.

Former First Minister Alex Salmond and former Scottish Government Cabinet Minister Alex Neil will also play a part in the day’s proceedings by dedicating a eulogy to Ms Ewing.

Gaelic songs will be performed by Julie Foulis, accompanied by her husband Eamon Doorley. Winnie’s grand-daughter Ciara will also sing.

Proceedings will be live-streamed on social media and on YouTube.

The service will commence at Inverness Cathedral from 2pm with all invited to attend.

More from Press and Journal

Ross County midfielder Victor Loturi, who is on international duty with Canada.
Malky Mackay reveals timescale of return for Ross County's Canadian trio
Staff stand outside the new store in Fraserburgh.
Specsavers opens new branch in Fraserburgh
Wray Thomson
Man Chat founder announces he is stepping down from role with mental health community…
Graduate Lydia Buchan. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Gallery: Celebrations in full swing as Robert Gordon University graduations continue
Ellon swimming pool
Swimmers share disappointment over reduced opening hours at Ellon and Westhill pools
The Piper Alpha memorial, Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen.
Charles Haffey has never forgotten sailing into the 'sea of fire' after Piper Alpha…
Principal of Aberdeen University Professor George Boyne in front of the university.
Aberdeen University chief suggests inflicting 'pain' on striking workers by docking pay in marking…
On-loan Liverpool defender Rhys Williams during an Aberdeen training session. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson vows to improve Liverpool star Rhys Williams during Pittodrie loan…
Neil Innes and Ian Hendry on bikes and a hand holding gravel
Ride the North organiser raises concerns about 'dangerous' road conditions in Aberdeenshire
Megan Prentice has been reported missing from the Fraserburgh area. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
Woman, 20, reported missing from Fraserburgh