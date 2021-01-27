North-east councillor calls for the return of a morning bus service

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Peterhead councillor is calling for the return of a north-east bus service.

Many residents in Cruden Bay have been unable to get to Peterhead by public transport following the withdrawal of early morning services between Hatton, Cruden Bay and Peterhead.

Councillor Stephen Smith has since spoken to senior management at Stagecoach after being contacted by several local residents.

Mr Smith said: “I appreciate that with lockdown, less people are using public transport and Stagecoach must adjust its services accordingly.

“However, the feedback I have received indicates that there is a need for an earlier service into Peterhead serving Cruden Bay and Hatton than this new timetable provides.”

Currently locals using public transport are unable to reach Peterhead before 9am as the 6.30am and 7.30am services have been withdrawn.

The earliest service to Peterhead now leaves Cruden Bay at 8.44am.

Mr Smith added: “Stagecoach has been responsive over the past 10 months in ensuring such needs are fulfilled in other situations so I would be hopeful they will respond positively to the concerns expressed by local residents through myself.”