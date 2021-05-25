Tuesday, May 25th 2021 Show Links
Press and Journal Politics, Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for May 25

By Rachel Amery
May 25, 2021, 7:53 am
Politics morning briefing

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.

Coming up today:

  • First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will hold a coronavirus briefing today, where she will address rising case numbers in Glasgow, East Renfrewshire and Clackmannanshire, and look at the vaccine rollout.
Nicola Sturgeon is to make a coronavirus briefing
  • Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar will meet with other Labour politicians and business leaders in Glasgow’s George Square to call for an urgent lockdown exit plan for the city.
  • A vigil to mark one year since the death of George Floyd will be held at Holyrood.
  • It is day two of the Good Law Project and EveryDoctor’s legal challenge at the High Court over the UK Government’s decision to award more than £650 million worth of contracts for PPE – the group claims nine PPE contracts were awarded unlawfully during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey will reveal the number of people who have been helped by the Job Entry Targeted Support programme, which was set up in October 2020 to help those made redundant during the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Minister for business, energy and industrial strategy Kwasi Kwarteng is to answer questions on Liberty Steel and the Future of the UK Steel Industry at Westminster’s business select committee.
  • The House of Commons justice committee will hold an evidence session on the fallout of quashed convictions for Post Office workers.

