Could traffic lights be installed on the A96 at Forres to improve road safety?

Traffic lights could be installed on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road at Forres in an attempt to improve road safety.

The major road currently splits the town from its railway station with only a traffic island there to make the walk safer for pedestrians.

Moray MP Douglas Ross and Forres councillor Kathleen Robertson have pressed Transport Scotland to install a crossing.

It comes as another set of traffic lights are already due to be installed on the A96 on the eastern approach to Elgin.

Forres A96 traffic lights would be 13th set within 24 miles

Concerns about safe walking to Forres railway station have been raised since before it moved to its current location in October 2017.

New pavements and a traffic island were installed as part of the project, but Mr Ross and Mrs Robertson say locals are still anxious to cross the busy road.

Mr Ross said: “They are taking their lives in their hands at times crossing this busy road, without a suitable crossing, which is why I have been pushing for a commitment for some time now.

“It is an encouraging step forward that transport bosses have reaffirmed their plans to look at installing a crossing near to the Greshop roundabout, and are now expanding that investigation to look at further sites along the bypass.”

Mrs Robertson highlighted that Elgin already has five crossings on the A96 while Nairn has seven.

She sadded: “Residents living close to this part of the A96 have been short-changed for too long.

“While other major areas along the route like Elgin and Nairn have many pedestrian crossings, Forres does not have one.”

When would new traffic lights be installed?

In a letter to Mr Ross, Transport Scotland said they had asked contractors Amey to examine the feasibility of traffic lights near the Greshop roundabout.

The investigation will take place during the current financial year with no estimate on when any work would be done.

Warnings have also been issued that the investigation does not guarantee any improvements will be recommended.

Director of Roads Hugh Gillies wrote: “We have also instructed this investigation to be extended to cover active travel accessibility along the A96 Forres bypass and will include access to Forres train station which you have identified.

“It is important to highlight whilst an investigation will be undertaken, this does not guarantee that engineering improvement measures will be recommended.”