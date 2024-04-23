Ditching SNP-Green deal could smooth path for A96 dualling, says SNP councillor

A Moray SNP councillor says the case for fully dualling the A96 could stand a better chance of becoming reality without Greens in government.

Jérémie Fernandes, who represents Elgin City North, is firmly behind the long-awaited project to dual the route between Aberdeen and Inverness by 2030.

He put a spotlight on the overdue promise at the SNP’s last party conference in Aberdeen in October, where an overwhelming majority of members backed full dualling.

Now, the future of the power-sharing deal between the SNP and Greens is at risk of collapse after a rebellion by party activists over climate policy.

Green members forced the leadership to hold an emergency meeting on whether to remain in government, which will take place later next month.

SNP-Green deal rethink

It’s prompting SNP activists to reflect on the implications across the region.

Mr Fernandes told the P&J a decision on whether to fully dual the route could be dealt with “more pragmatically” without the party’s coalition partners.

It comes as David Birkett, convener of the SNP’s Peterhead branch, says voters on the doors in Aberdeenshire aren’t happy with the party’s deal with the Greens.

When the two parties joined their power-sharing deal in summer 2021, it was agreed the long promised A96 dualling project would be paused for a climate review.

That review is well over a year late and has cost taxpayers almost £5 million, according to the latest figures.

On the A96, Mr Fernandes said: “I don’t know if it would make goes a bit faster because the climate assessment is almost done. That piece of evidence is still going ahead.

“But if we left the Bute House Agreement, it might mean we could look at the results of the assessment in a more pragmatic way.”

‘Support is not as strong’

The Elgin councillor has not personally made up his mind on whether the agreement should come to an end.

Reflecting, he says the Greens pushed the SNP to be “more radical” on tenants issues and social issues, such as gender recognition reform.

But he added there have been less successful policies around heating homes, including distracting debates around wood burning stoves and heat pumps.

Mr Fernandes said: “The support is not as strong as it was.

“I have colleagues and friends in the party that say we should leave.

“The first sign was when they started standing candidates in seats for the Westminster election.”

He added: “I think certainly in the north and north-east, the ending of the Bute House Agreement has been stronger than the central belt.”

‘It’s hurting us up here’

Meanwhile, Mr Birkett, from the party’s Peterhead branch, said while he voted for the agreement, he supports ending it now.

He claimed the deal is repeatedly coming up during election campaigning in the region.

He said: “It’s hurting us up here just now.

“We need to win an election this year and another in 2026.”

But not everyone within the party feels pessimistic about the party’s relationship with the Greens in government.

Christian Allard, SNP co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, said: “I’m very happy with the agreement we have just now. We have kept our own policies.

“There is a line drawn on energy and we are in agreement that means we have got different policies on different issues.”

Green activists in Aberdeen are among those in the party backing calls to “consider withdrawing” from the Bute House Agreement.

Guy Ingerson, standing for the party in Aberdeen South at the next election, said, the party “needs to take stock and discuss the continuation of the Bute House Agreement”.

The party will spend the next few weeks mulling over the issue, with party co-leader Patrick Harvie admitting it is the biggest crisis in its history.

It has clearly caused the SNP to sit up and take notice.

Some activists now say they favour getting their own chance to discuss the deal at SNP conference in August.

