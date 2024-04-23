Ditching SNP-Green deal could smooth path for A96 dualling, says SNP councillor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ditching SNP-Green deal could smooth path for A96 dualling, says SNP councillor

SNP activists in the north-east are among those reflecting on the future of the so-called Bute House Agreement.

The SNP's 1990 Grampian region manifesto contained a call to dual the major roads. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
The SNP's 1990 Grampian region manifesto contained a call to dual the major roads. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson

A Moray SNP councillor says the case for fully dualling the A96 could stand a better chance of becoming reality without Greens in government.

Jérémie Fernandes, who represents Elgin City North, is firmly behind the long-awaited project to dual the route between Aberdeen and Inverness by 2030.

He put a spotlight on the overdue promise at the SNP’s last party conference in Aberdeen in October, where an overwhelming majority of members backed full dualling.

Now, the future of the power-sharing deal between the SNP and Greens is at risk of collapse after a rebellion by party activists over climate policy. 

Green members forced the leadership to hold an emergency meeting on whether to remain in government, which will take place later next month.

SNP-Green deal rethink

It’s prompting SNP activists to reflect on the implications across the region.

Mr Fernandes told the P&J a decision on whether to fully dual the route could be dealt with “more pragmatically” without the party’s coalition partners.

It comes as David Birkett, convener of the SNP’s Peterhead branch, says voters on the doors in Aberdeenshire aren’t happy with the party’s deal with the Greens.

The dualling of the A96 was promised more than a decade ago. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

When the two parties joined their power-sharing deal in summer 2021, it was agreed the long promised A96 dualling project would be paused for a climate review.

That review is well over a year late and has cost taxpayers almost £5 million, according to the latest figures.

On the A96, Mr Fernandes said: “I don’t know if it would make goes a bit faster because the climate assessment is almost done. That piece of evidence is still going ahead.

“But if we left the Bute House Agreement, it might mean we could look at the results of the assessment in a more pragmatic way.”

‘Support is not as strong’

The Elgin councillor has not personally made up his mind on whether the agreement should come to an end.

Reflecting, he says the Greens pushed the SNP to be “more radical” on tenants issues and social issues, such as gender recognition reform.

But he added there have been less successful policies around heating homes, including distracting debates around wood burning stoves and heat pumps.

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (centre) welcomes Scottish Green co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater at Bute House, Charlotte Square, Edinburgh, following their Government Ministerial appointments. Image: PA.

Mr Fernandes said: “The support is not as strong as it was.

“I have colleagues and friends in the party that say we should leave.

“The first sign was when they started standing candidates in seats for the Westminster election.”

He added: “I think certainly in the north and north-east, the ending of the Bute House Agreement has been stronger than the central belt.”

‘It’s hurting us up here’

Meanwhile, Mr Birkett, from the party’s Peterhead branch, said while he voted for the agreement, he supports ending it now.

He claimed the deal is repeatedly coming up during election campaigning in the region.

He said: “It’s hurting us up here just now.

“We need to win an election this year and another in 2026.”

But not everyone within the party feels pessimistic about the party’s relationship with the Greens in government.

Christian Allard, SNP co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, said: “I’m very happy with the agreement we have just now. We have kept our own policies.

“There is a line drawn on energy and we are in agreement that means we have got different policies on different issues.”

Green activists in Aberdeen are among those in the party backing calls to “consider withdrawing” from the Bute House Agreement. 

Green activist Guy Ingerson. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Guy Ingerson, standing for the party in Aberdeen South at the next election, said, the party “needs to take stock and discuss the continuation of the Bute House Agreement”.

The party will spend the next few weeks mulling over the issue, with party co-leader Patrick Harvie admitting it is the biggest crisis in its history.

It has clearly caused the SNP to sit up and take notice.

Some activists now say they favour getting their own chance to discuss the deal at SNP conference in August.

