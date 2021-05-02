Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

A further 13 people across Moray have tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

In the past week NHS Grampian has warned a local lockdown may have to be imposed if cases in the region continued to rise.

And it was revealed on Friday a number of cases have been linked to the B&M Home Store discount chain in Elgin while 28 cases have been linked to Elgin Academy during the past three weeks.

The region’s total number of positive cases since the pandemic began is now 1,613.

NHS Grampian also confirmed five cases in Aberdeen and three in Aberdeenshire since Saturday.

In the north, four people tested positive for Covid-19 in the Highland Council area in the past day.

The latest data released today shows there have been no cases recorded on Orkney, Shetland or across the Western Isles.

You can look at the regional breakdown of cases for your area here.

Coronavirus in Scotland

Across Scotland, 146 new cases of the virus have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 14,213 new tests for Covid-19 carried out in the same period reported results – 1.1% of these were positive.

There have been no new deaths linked to coronavirus reported in the past day. Scotland’s death toll remains at 7,660.

Today’s update from the Scottish Government also shows 2,817,752 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 1,297,664 have received their second dose.

Track the Covid vaccine progress in your area here.

More coronavirus news