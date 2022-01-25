[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will give a Covid update to parliament, which you can follow live right here.

Covid restrictions that had been introduced by the Scottish Government last month to stem the spread of Omciron were lifted on Monday.

However, as rules gradually roll back, thousands of new cases are still being detected daily.

The first minister is also facing renewed calls from the Tory party to ditch face mask rules in Scottish schools.

You can follow everything Nicola Sturgeon says on our live blog below: