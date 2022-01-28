‘Lives were endangered’ – Union boss hits out at North Sea safety culture after supply ship crashes into oil rig

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A leading union chief says a collision between an oil rig and a supply vessel in the North Sea is the result of “commercial pressure” on safety.

And Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT, believes the number of potentially serious incidents offshore will increase unless the supply chain improves its principles.

The Ben Nevis supply vessel sustained “significant damage” when it crashed into the front leg of the Valaris V92 jack-up rig last year, which was on contract to Harbour Energy. It’s understood the rig itself did not take any damage.

