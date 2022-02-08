Daily Covid total in Scotland nearly half what it was a month ago

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland has recorded a further 6,630 Covid cases on February 8 – nearly half the total recorded a month ago.

The totals have remained broadly similar for the last week but are significantly lower than the 12,602 daily total reported on January 8.

A total of 14 deaths of patients following a Covid diagnosis have been confirmed in the last 24 hours with one of those being in Shetland.

Covid regional breakdown

The Aberdeen City region reported 142 new PCR results and currently has the second highest seven-day case rate per 100,000 people in Scotland with 663.1 – behind only Dundee.

There were 104 new positive PCR results in Aberdeenshire, which currently has the sixth highest seven-day case rate per 100,000 people with 493.5 – similar to the Scottish average of 443.4.

The remaining council areas in the north and north-east currently have among the 10 lowest case rates in Scotland.

Highland reported 72 new positive PCR results, there were 23 in Moray, seven in the Western Isles and Shetland and five in Orkney in the Public Health Scotland daily update.

There are currently 950 people in hospital with Covid across Scotland, which is eight fewer than were reported on Monday and significantly lower than the 1,571 peak of the Omicron wave reported on January 19.

Meanwhile, there are 18 patients being treated in intensive care following a coronavirus diagnosis across Scotland – five fewer than the total reported on Monday.

Vaccinations continue across Scotland

There were 6,326 vaccinations put into arms across Scotland on Monday, which includes first, second and third doses.

Public Health Scotland reports 92.1% of all over 12s have now received their first dose.

Meanwhile, 89.7% of all over 18s have received their second jab and 74.6% of all over 18s have had their booster.

Second doses are currently only being administered to over 18s and 12 to 17-year-olds in high-risk groups.