Daily Covid total in Scotland nearly half what it was a month ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Daily Covid total in Scotland nearly half what it was a month ago

By David Mackay
February 8, 2022, 3:23 pm Updated: February 8, 2022, 3:33 pm
A person holds a Covid lateral flow test result in their hand.
Scotland has recorded over 8,000 positive Covid cases, including lateral flow results.

Scotland has recorded a further 6,630 Covid cases on February 8 – nearly half the total recorded a month ago.

The totals have remained broadly similar for the last week but are significantly lower than the 12,602 daily total reported on January 8.

A total of 14 deaths of patients following a Covid diagnosis have been confirmed in the last 24 hours with one of those being in Shetland.

Covid regional breakdown

The Aberdeen City region reported 142 new PCR results and currently has the second highest seven-day case rate per 100,000 people in Scotland with 663.1 – behind only Dundee.

There were 104 new positive PCR results in Aberdeenshire, which currently has the sixth highest seven-day case rate per 100,000 people with 493.5 – similar to the Scottish average of 443.4.

The remaining council areas in the north and north-east currently have among the 10 lowest case rates in Scotland.

Highland reported 72 new positive PCR results, there were 23 in Moray, seven in the Western Isles and Shetland and five in Orkney in the Public Health Scotland daily update. 

There are currently 950 people in hospital with Covid across Scotland, which is eight fewer than were reported on Monday and significantly lower than the 1,571 peak of the Omicron wave reported on January 19.

Meanwhile, there are 18 patients being treated in intensive care following a coronavirus diagnosis across Scotland – five fewer than the total reported on Monday.

Vaccinations continue across Scotland

There were 6,326 vaccinations put into arms across Scotland on Monday, which includes first, second and third doses.

Public Health Scotland reports 92.1% of all over 12s have now received their first dose.

Meanwhile, 89.7% of all over 18s have received their second jab and 74.6% of all over 18s have had their booster.

Second doses are currently only being administered to over 18s and 12 to 17-year-olds in high-risk groups.

Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread with these charts

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal