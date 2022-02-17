Storm Dudley: Trains cancelled as weather causes widespread disruption across country

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Storm Dudley: Trains cancelled as weather causes widespread disruption across country

By Lottie Hood
February 17, 2022, 8:04 am Updated: February 17, 2022, 11:53 am
ScotRail has announced the cancellation of many routes until 10am today.
ScotRail has announced the cancellation of many routes until 10am today.

A number of trains and ferries have been cancelled today after Storm Dudley swooped across the country with winds of up to 101mph.

The Met Office issued yellow and amber weather warnings for much of Scotland in preparation for Storms Dudley and Eunice.

Winds as strong as 101mph were recorded on Aonach Mor, near Fort William. Apart from some strong gusts of wind, the stormy weather missed much of the north of Scotland which instead received warnings of snow and ice.

While many in the north and north-east have avoided the storms, they are bearing the impact of the high winds in the south.

Due to damage caused by Storm Dudley in the Central Belt, much of the north has been cut off.

ScotRail has announced that many train journeys will not be operating today until 10am.

Cancellations in the north

Due to fallen trees and debris, ScotRail have announced that many lines will not be able to run until safety checks have been carried out.

Journeys from Aberdeen to Inverness have not been affected by the stormy weather but journeys to the Central Belt are currently not running.

A few of these include services to Glasgow from Inverness, Fort William/Oban and Aberdeen. Journeys through Dundee from Aberdeen and Aberdeen to Edinburgh are also facing major or minor disruptions.

A spokesman for Calmac reported waves as high as two-storey buildings, between seven and eight metres, during high winds on Good Morning Scotland this morning.

Three ferry cancellations have been listed between Mallaig and Small Isles, Berneray and Leverburgh and Oban, Coll and Tiree. They will not be running for the rest of the day.

There are also a few expected delays on several ferry routes.

Journey from Inverness to Wick affected and today’s weather warnings

One route in the north is facing delays today.

ScotRail has reported minor disruption on the route between Inverness and Wick. Services will be cancelled until 12pm today due to severe weather disruption.

Warnings of ice remain in place in the north and part of the north-east today until 10am and there are warnings of high winds. Aberdeen City Council has cautioned people not to go into woodlands areas while windy weather continues.

With the high winds today, please do not go into woodland areas just now. Please keep a look out for fallen slates from…

Posted by Aberdeen City Council on Thursday, 17 February 2022

People are also being told to watch out for fallen slates from buildings and fallen trees or branches.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]