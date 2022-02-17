Storm Dudley: Trains cancelled as weather causes widespread disruption across country

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A number of trains and ferries have been cancelled today after Storm Dudley swooped across the country with winds of up to 101mph.

The Met Office issued yellow and amber weather warnings for much of Scotland in preparation for Storms Dudley and Eunice.

Winds as strong as 101mph were recorded on Aonach Mor, near Fort William. Apart from some strong gusts of wind, the stormy weather missed much of the north of Scotland which instead received warnings of snow and ice.

While many in the north and north-east have avoided the storms, they are bearing the impact of the high winds in the south.

Due to damage caused by Storm Dudley in the Central Belt, much of the north has been cut off.

ScotRail has announced that many train journeys will not be operating today until 10am.

Cancellations in the north

Due to fallen trees and debris, ScotRail have announced that many lines will not be able to run until safety checks have been carried out.

ScotRail services likely won't run tomorrow between Kilwinning and Largs/Ardrossan due to a severely damanged overhead line gantry – caused by #StormDudley. Check with @ScotRail before you travel if you normally use this route. https://t.co/PkiL9OjX6X — Glasgow Central (@NetworkRailGLC) February 16, 2022

Journeys from Aberdeen to Inverness have not been affected by the stormy weather but journeys to the Central Belt are currently not running.

A few of these include services to Glasgow from Inverness, Fort William/Oban and Aberdeen. Journeys through Dundee from Aberdeen and Aberdeen to Edinburgh are also facing major or minor disruptions.

UPDATE: As a result of strong winds and heavy rain due to #StormDudley Scotrail passenger services are withdrawn until approximately 1000 today with the exception of the following services: pic.twitter.com/rhsuFnDDfH — ScotRail (@ScotRail) February 17, 2022

A spokesman for Calmac reported waves as high as two-storey buildings, between seven and eight metres, during high winds on Good Morning Scotland this morning.

Three ferry cancellations have been listed between Mallaig and Small Isles, Berneray and Leverburgh and Oban, Coll and Tiree. They will not be running for the rest of the day.

There are also a few expected delays on several ferry routes.

Journey from Inverness to Wick affected and today’s weather warnings

One route in the north is facing delays today.

ScotRail has reported minor disruption on the route between Inverness and Wick. Services will be cancelled until 12pm today due to severe weather disruption.

Warnings of ice remain in place in the north and part of the north-east today until 10am and there are warnings of high winds. Aberdeen City Council has cautioned people not to go into woodlands areas while windy weather continues.

With the high winds today, please do not go into woodland areas just now. Please keep a look out for fallen slates from… Posted by Aberdeen City Council on Thursday, 17 February 2022

People are also being told to watch out for fallen slates from buildings and fallen trees or branches.