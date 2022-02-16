Met Office issue overnight ice warning following evening of heavy snow showers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Met Office issue overnight ice warning following evening of heavy snow showers

By Michelle Henderson
February 16, 2022, 9:51 pm Updated: February 16, 2022, 9:55 pm
Forecaters have warned residents in norther Scotland to expect an icy start to Thursday following an evening of wintry showers this evening.
Forecaters have warned residents in norther Scotland to expect an icy start to Thursday following an evening of wintry showers this evening.

Met Office forecasters have issued a second yellow weather warning across the north and north-east amidst Storm Dudley.

A yellow warning for ice will come into effect from 11pm this evening, covering large parts of the Highland region, the Western Isles and parts of Moray and Aberdeenshire.

The warning, which will remain in force until 10am tomorrow, follows closely behind a yellow warning for snow currently in effect across the north and north-east.

The ice warning comes as Storm Dudley batters the central belt and north of England with high-speed winds.

Communities across Grampian and the Highland regions have recorded heavy snow showers, leading to significant disruption on the roads and across the transport network.

Due to heavy snowfall, gritters have been out in force on the A9 Inverness to Thurso trunk road between Dornoch and Tain.

Drivers have been struggling to gain traction due to a large amount of snow on the road.

Rail services on the Far North line have also suffered due to the weather.

Northbound Scotrail services have also been experiencing delays this evening amidst the adverse weather.

Their 6.30pm service from Inverness to Wick was forced to terminate at Invergordon due to large amounts of snow on the line.

What can you expect?

Communities across the regions are being prepared for an icy start to Thursday morning.

Forecasters are warning icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths is highly likely, as a result of today’s wintry showers.

The latest ice warning is the fourth of its kind to come into effect across the UK today as Storm Dudley rages on.

The ice warning will come into effect from 11pm.

Met Office forecasters issued a yellow weather warning ahead of the storm covering large parts of Tayside, the central belt, England and Northern Ireland.

An amber warning has also been in effect across large parts of the central belt and England as high winds and heavy rain caused significant disruption.

The Met Office’s snow warning was the latest spell of adverse weather to affect the Highland and Grampian region.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal