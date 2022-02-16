Met Office issue overnight ice warning following evening of heavy snow showers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Met Office forecasters have issued a second yellow weather warning across the north and north-east amidst Storm Dudley.

A yellow warning for ice will come into effect from 11pm this evening, covering large parts of the Highland region, the Western Isles and parts of Moray and Aberdeenshire.

The warning, which will remain in force until 10am tomorrow, follows closely behind a yellow warning for snow currently in effect across the north and north-east.

Yellow warning of ice affecting Highlands & Eilean Siar https://t.co/97Fc6lgH92 pic.twitter.com/x01p0f6Awr — Met Office warnings – NW Scotland (@metofficeNWScot) February 16, 2022

The ice warning comes as Storm Dudley batters the central belt and north of England with high-speed winds.

Communities across Grampian and the Highland regions have recorded heavy snow showers, leading to significant disruption on the roads and across the transport network.

Due to heavy snowfall, gritters have been out in force on the A9 Inverness to Thurso trunk road between Dornoch and Tain.

Drivers have been struggling to gain traction due to a large amount of snow on the road.

Rail services on the Far North line have also suffered due to the weather.

Northbound Scotrail services have also been experiencing delays this evening amidst the adverse weather.

Their 6.30pm service from Inverness to Wick was forced to terminate at Invergordon due to large amounts of snow on the line.

What can you expect?

Communities across the regions are being prepared for an icy start to Thursday morning.

Forecasters are warning icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths is highly likely, as a result of today’s wintry showers.

The latest ice warning is the fourth of its kind to come into effect across the UK today as Storm Dudley rages on.

Met Office forecasters issued a yellow weather warning ahead of the storm covering large parts of Tayside, the central belt, England and Northern Ireland.

An amber warning has also been in effect across large parts of the central belt and England as high winds and heavy rain caused significant disruption.

The Met Office’s snow warning was the latest spell of adverse weather to affect the Highland and Grampian region.