In images: 150th Open: light and sound show at R&A clubhouse.

By Louis Delbarre
March 27, 2022, 1:53 pm Updated: March 27, 2022, 1:58 pm
Picture by Alan Richardson

The countdown to the 150th Open has begun in earnest at St Andrews with a spectacular light and sound show at the historic Royal and Ancient clubhouse. Here are some images if you missed it.

The R&A Clubhouse at St Andrews was transformed on Saturday 26th March, in a spectacular light and sound projection show. Picture by Alan Richardson
The show also showed solidarity with the people of war-ravaged Ukraine. The yellow and blue colours of the nation’s flag were projected onto the clubhouse. Picture by Alan Richardson
esidents of St Andrews were in attendance at the Old Course as celebrated moments from the Championships history were brought to life through the projection show. Picture by Alan Richardson
The production, narrated by actor and lifelong golf fan Gerard Butler, charted the remarkable journey of golf since The Open began in 1860, celebrating renowned Champion Golfers and unforgettable performances from many of the sports greatest names. Picture by Alan Richardson
A lot of families in the audience, enjoying the light and sound show. Picture by Alan Richardson
The show illustrated key moments of the Open’s history. It charted the journey of golf’s oldest championship first held at Prestwick in 1860, and showing some of the great moments and stars of the 149 championships since. Picture by Alan Richardson

