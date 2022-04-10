Hallelujah: Worshippers can finally sing out loud as mask rules dropped during church services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Scotland

Hallelujah: Worshippers can finally sing out loud as mask rules dropped during church services

By Louise Glen
April 10, 2022, 5:19 pm Updated: April 10, 2022, 8:13 pm
Hallelujah - masks are no longer needed during worship. Picture by Lottie Hood.
Muffled singing during worship is a thing of the past, with churches finally able to drop face coverings during services.

In the Christian tradition, this is the first Sunday after Scottish Government Covid rules were relaxed.

The fact that it was also Palm Sunday and the beginning of Holy Week meant that songs such as Sing Hosanna, Ride On and My Song is Love Unknown were sung again to the joy of parishioners.

Those attending church services were allowed to pray aloud, say the Lord’s Prayer and sing – without the need to do it from behind a face covering.

The first Sunday when you were allowed to attend church without a face covering. Like many places across Scotland worshippers decided to hold onto the mask. Picture by Chris Sumner

‘It is just not the same’

Caithness church organist Raymond Bremner, at Pulteneytown Church of Scotland and Thrumster Church of Scotland, said: “It’s just not the same having to sing through a mask, it just feels so odd.

“Singing is a wonderful way to express yourself and the freedom to do it without having to wear a mask now will be welcomed by so many, including me.

“It really feels that we are getting back to some sort of normality. I’m sure there will still be a number who will be anxious but there is still the ability to wear a mask if you want and there’s plenty space to ensure there’s distance between folks as well. It’s just great.”

A sincere ‘hallelujah’

At King’s Church in Bridge of Don, an Aberdeen Assemblies of God church, the congregation let out a sincere “hallelujah” when it was announced this was the first restriction-free Sunday since March 2020.

Holburn West Parish Church where many of the elders attended without a face covering Picture by Chris Sumner.

For more than two years congregations have had restrictions on the way in which worships was conducted.

Along with other large gatherings churches were closed, and limits were put on the numbers of people who were able to attend funerals.

Churches moved to Zoom, and Facebook in order to keep congregations together.

Then, as restrictions eased and churches partially reopened, strict rules were placed on the numbers able to attend, and singing in church was banned for fear that droplets would carry Covid to people in the congregation.

From there restrictions remained for social distancing and for mask wearing in church.

This weekend saw the end to all restrictions, with people once again able to lift their voice in song in places of worship.

King’s Church Aberdeen: churches and places of worship across Scotland were able to conduct worship without the need for masks for the first time since the pandemic began. Picture by Lottie Hood.

At King’s Church Aberdeen, pastor Leanne Seal, said: “After two years of either having church from our homes or under restrictions, it’s been amazing to finally worship without any masks or social distancing as we used to before the pandemic.”

During the service, cheers went up from those in the congregation when it was announced it was the first restriction free Sunday.

There were more than 600 people taking part at morning worship.

Holburn West Parish Church were some worshippers chose to attend mask free. Picture by Chris Sumner.

At Holborn West Church in Aberdeen it was a mixed picture with many of the congregation choosing to continue to wear a mask during worship.

 

 

 

 

