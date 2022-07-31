One man taken to hospital after accident on A85 Oban road near Taynuilt following two-vehicle crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A busy road in Argyll and Bute has been reopened following a serious crash.

The incident happened at around 1.50pm on Sunday on the A85 Oban to Tyndrum road.

Police closed the road at Bridge of Awe near Taynuilt in both directions for eight hours.

A motorbike and a van were involved in the collision, it is understood one person was seriously injured and taken by helicopter to hospital.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 1.50pm on Sunday, July 31, we were made aware of two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle, on the A85 at Bridge of Awe, near Taynuilt.

“Emergency services are in attendance and a diversion has been put in place.”

Motorists were earlier being warned to take care when approaching and to follow diversions put in place.