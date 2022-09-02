Strikes off for the moment – as union members consulted on pay offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Strikes off for the moment – as union members consulted on pay offer

By Louise Glen and Denny Andonova
September 2, 2022, 4:19 pm Updated: September 2, 2022, 5:57 pm
Further strikes impacting on bin uplifts have been suspended. Pictures by Chris Cromar/DCT Media.
Further strikes impacting on bin uplifts have been suspended. Pictures by Chris Cromar/DCT Media.

Significant progress has been made ahead of strikes across council services due to take place next week.

Members in waste services and non-teaching roles in education were due to walk out next week but marathon talks chaired by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon resulted in an offer that could end the risk of strikes.

The offer is a pay uplift of 7.5% for workers across Scotland’s public services – meaning a rise of between five and 10% in paypackets.

It comes after weeks of negotiations between unions and councils.

What it means for workers

  • An increase of £2,000 for those earning up to £20,500
  • An increase of £1,925 for those earning between £20,500 to £39,000
  • A 5% increase for those earning between £39,000 to £60,000
  • A maximum increase of £3,000 for those earning above £60,000
  • The removal of social care registration fees
  • One extra day of annual leave
  • All increases will be based on a 36-hour week calculator

Yesterday, the first minister held crisis talks at St Andrew’s House until “well after midnight”.

Previous offers were rejected by all three unions Unison, GMB and Unite. All three unions have agreed to put the pay offer to its workers.

In the meantime, strikes are cancelled across all sectors.

Bin strikes picket line in Aberdeen. Photo: Chris Sumner/DC ThomsonSpeaking to BBC Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon said she is grateful to the unions for their “constructive engagement” and said she hopes they accept the offered deal.

“I think this is a good deal for workers in really difficult circumstances when people are struggling,” she added.

“Obviously if it is accepted, it’s a good deal for the public as well, because it averts any possible disruption from industrial action.

“I’m particularly grateful to trade unions for suspended the strike action that was planned for next week.

“It is important that we do support the best deals for workers and of course minimise any disruption for the public.”

However, the first minister added that the Scottish Government will have to make “some really difficult decisions” to support the proposed pay rise.

Cosla said its latest proposal ‘shows that Scotland’s council leaders have listened to the concerns of our workforce’.

The dispute has seen piles of rubbish build up in city centres as waste workers went on strike.

Offer is a victory

Unison said the pay envelope was increased to £600 million after talks with the first minister, who had previously ruled out such an increase.

“This offer is a victory for Unison members,” said Johanna Baxter, the union’s head of local government.

“It has taken eight months and the industrial might of Unison members in schools and early years and waste and recycling workers to drag £600 million out of Scottish Government and Cosla and into the pockets hardworking people.

Unite members outside the Highland Council roads depot in Alness. Picture by Ross Hempseed

“Cosla originally offered 2%, then 3.5%, then 5% – now we have £600 million on the table, which is a 7.5% increase to the total pay bill and 87% of our council workers will receive fully consolidated increases between 5% to 10%.

“Unison want to get this money into the pockets of council workers now while we continue the campaign to support people through the cost-of-living crisis.”

‘More must be done for lowest paid workers’

Keir Greenaway, senior organiser for public services for the GMB, said: “GMB has been very clear that more must be done for the lowest paid in local government and this latest offer delivers a significant amount of consolidated money for these workers, including the frontline refuse and schools’ staff that everyone depends on.

“It’s not a perfect offer but it is the view of GMB Scotland’s local government committee that it’s worthy of members’ consultation and their acceptance, but ultimately our members whose campaigning and strike actions have improved these terms will have the final say.

Unison picket line at Inverurie Souterford Waste and Recycling Centre last week. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

“In the meantime, we have agreed to suspend all planned strike action so this consultation process can take place and our GMB organisers and workplace reps will be visiting as many workplaces as possible to engage our members on this.”

A credible offer

Wendy Dunsmore, Unite’s lead negotiator for local government, said: “After the latest round of intensive talks, a new credible offer has finally been put on the table by Cosla. Unite wants to acknowledge the First Minister’s direct involvement as a primary reason for the breakthrough.

“The offer on the table is fully consolidated and as such there will be more cash in the pot going forward for local government workers. It provides a degree of security for the lowest paid, with a flat rate offer of £2,000, which is an uplift worth around 10 to 11%

“We now have a credible offer which our local government representatives can recommend to the membership for acceptance.”

