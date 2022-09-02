Strikes off for the moment – as union members consulted on pay offer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Significant progress has been made ahead of strikes across council services due to take place next week.

Members in waste services and non-teaching roles in education were due to walk out next week but marathon talks chaired by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon resulted in an offer that could end the risk of strikes.

The offer is a pay uplift of 7.5% for workers across Scotland’s public services – meaning a rise of between five and 10% in paypackets.

It comes after weeks of negotiations between unions and councils.

What it means for workers

An increase of £2,000 for those earning up to £20,500

An increase of £1,925 for those earning between £20,500 to £39,000

A 5% increase for those earning between £39,000 to £60,000

A maximum increase of £3,000 for those earning above £60,000

The removal of social care registration fees

One extra day of annual leave

All increases will be based on a 36-hour week calculator

Yesterday, the first minister held crisis talks at St Andrew’s House until “well after midnight”.

Previous offers were rejected by all three unions Unison, GMB and Unite. All three unions have agreed to put the pay offer to its workers.

In the meantime, strikes are cancelled across all sectors.

Bin strikes picket line in Aberdeen. Photo: Chris Sumner/DC ThomsonSpeaking to BBC Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon said she is grateful to the unions for their “constructive engagement” and said she hopes they accept the offered deal.

“I think this is a good deal for workers in really difficult circumstances when people are struggling,” she added.

“Obviously if it is accepted, it’s a good deal for the public as well, because it averts any possible disruption from industrial action.

“I’m particularly grateful to trade unions for suspended the strike action that was planned for next week.

“It is important that we do support the best deals for workers and of course minimise any disruption for the public.”

However, the first minister added that the Scottish Government will have to make “some really difficult decisions” to support the proposed pay rise.

Cosla said its latest proposal ‘shows that Scotland’s council leaders have listened to the concerns of our workforce’.

The dispute has seen piles of rubbish build up in city centres as waste workers went on strike.

Offer is a victory

Unison said the pay envelope was increased to £600 million after talks with the first minister, who had previously ruled out such an increase.

“This offer is a victory for Unison members,” said Johanna Baxter, the union’s head of local government.

“It has taken eight months and the industrial might of Unison members in schools and early years and waste and recycling workers to drag £600 million out of Scottish Government and Cosla and into the pockets hardworking people.

“Cosla originally offered 2%, then 3.5%, then 5% – now we have £600 million on the table, which is a 7.5% increase to the total pay bill and 87% of our council workers will receive fully consolidated increases between 5% to 10%.

“Unison want to get this money into the pockets of council workers now while we continue the campaign to support people through the cost-of-living crisis.”

‘More must be done for lowest paid workers’

Keir Greenaway, senior organiser for public services for the GMB, said: “GMB has been very clear that more must be done for the lowest paid in local government and this latest offer delivers a significant amount of consolidated money for these workers, including the frontline refuse and schools’ staff that everyone depends on.

“It’s not a perfect offer but it is the view of GMB Scotland’s local government committee that it’s worthy of members’ consultation and their acceptance, but ultimately our members whose campaigning and strike actions have improved these terms will have the final say.

“In the meantime, we have agreed to suspend all planned strike action so this consultation process can take place and our GMB organisers and workplace reps will be visiting as many workplaces as possible to engage our members on this.”

A credible offer

Wendy Dunsmore, Unite’s lead negotiator for local government, said: “After the latest round of intensive talks, a new credible offer has finally been put on the table by Cosla. Unite wants to acknowledge the First Minister’s direct involvement as a primary reason for the breakthrough.

“The offer on the table is fully consolidated and as such there will be more cash in the pot going forward for local government workers. It provides a degree of security for the lowest paid, with a flat rate offer of £2,000, which is an uplift worth around 10 to 11%

“We now have a credible offer which our local government representatives can recommend to the membership for acceptance.”