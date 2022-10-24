NHS Grampian’s Jillian Evans urges public to get Covid booster to protect health service this winter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

NHS Grampian’s head of health intelligence is urging the public to get their Covid booster to help protect the health service this winter.

Scots aged between 50 and 64, who do not have underlying health conditions, are able to book an appointment for the winter booster from today.

Jillian Evans has shared a reminder of the importance of the vaccine in protecting against severe disease as Covid cases rise.

One in 35 people in Scotland currently have the virus, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The latest figures show a rise from one in 50 in recent weeks.

“Protection wains over time and, for most of us, it’s been a long time since we had that first booster,” Ms Evans told BBC’s Good Morning Scotland.

“Keeping it topped up is very important and it will protect you against severe disease. It will also give you some protection against contracting Covid in the first place.

“If that’s not enough to get you out there and to get that jag in your arm, then think about what’s happening in health care services and the pressure we’re under there.”

She added that it would be “sensible” for the public to also receive the flu jab.

If you are aged 50-64 and not otherwise in an at-risk group, you can now book your winter vaccination appointment by visiting https://t.co/R9fDAismZe. pic.twitter.com/gB6HqZ6zrC — NHS Grampian (@NHSGrampian) October 24, 2022

Vaccine is having a ‘positive’ effect

The NHS Grampian health boss said the recent rise in cases is “disappointing” but she hopes they are now “stabilising”.

“It’s very difficult to say what direction of travel that’s going in,” she said.

“We’ve seen certainly more people in hospital, and new admissions of people with Covid, they seem to fluctuate quite a bit.

“There are more patients in hospital now with Covid than we’ve seen since summer, which just puts more pressure on very busy health services.

“More importantly, of course, it has a terrible health impact on people in hospital who have severe disease, and we know that Covid is very much still circulating.”

However, in comparison to previous points in the pandemic with high levels of infection, it is clear the vaccine is having a “positive” effect.

“We’re not seeing anything like the rises of people coming into hospital with severe disease, and that’s because of the vaccination,” she added.