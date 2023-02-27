Northern Lights: Where and when you’ll be able to see the Aurora tonight

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Those who missed out on seeing the Northern Lights yesterday may have another opportunity to catch a glimpse of the spectacular display tonight.

The Aurora Borealis is expected to be visible after darkness falls for the second night in a row – and potentially be even stronger in some areas.

The Met Office has confirmed there will be another chance for sightings on Monday, while Aurora Watch UK has issued an amber alert for “possible aurora”.

The weather experts shared photos of aurora sightings from across the UK last night, including a stunning shot taken in North Uist.

They stated the rare sightings further south were due to the “strength” of a geomagnetic storm and the “strip of cloudless skies” in southern regions.

The natural phenomenon occurs when particles emitted by the sun react with the Earth’s magnetic field and atmosphere.

Aurora Borealis is the name given to this in the north, with the equivalent in the southern hemisphere called the Aurora Australis.

The particles are whisked towards the planet’s north and south poles by the magnetic field’s loops creating a series of patterns, colours and shapes in the sky.

👀 Strong solar activity means another chance to see the #NorthernLights tonight Northern Scotland is favoured to see the #Aurora overhead, but sightings closer to the horizon are possible as far south as southern Britain – *if* you have clear skies Check out the forecast 👇 pic.twitter.com/2mMceWhrVt — Met Office (@metoffice) February 27, 2023

Where is the best place to see the Northern Lights tonight?

Typically, the spectacle is most visible in Scotland from Orkney, Shetland, the Western Isles and the north of Skye.

Most sightings take place in the autumn and winter months when the nights are cold and clear of clouds.

However, striking photos were shared by Press and Journal readers from a number of spots on Sunday, including Whalsay, Loch Fleet, Golspie and Lossiemouth.

Forecasters have said the west and north-west of Scotland will be the prime locations to witness the Northern Lights tonight, with the sky expected to be the most clear between 9pm and 11pm.

This means Skye, Lewis and Harris are once again some of the most likely spots offering the perfect conditions tonight.

Cloud is forecast to move in over the west in the early hours of Tuesday morning, so the best chance to capture the display is during that two-hour window.

While residents on the mainland, including parts of Moray and Aberdeenshire, have also been treated to sightings in the past, they are less likely to witness the natural spectacle tonight.

Cloudy skies are forecast across the east of the country tonight which will limit any views of the aurora.