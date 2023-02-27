Northern Lights: Where and when you’ll be able to see the Aurora tonight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Northern Lights: Where and when you’ll be able to see the Aurora tonight

By Ellie Milne
February 27, 2023, 2:53 pm Updated: February 27, 2023, 5:31 pm
The Northern Lights as seen in Mallaig on Sunday night. Image: Pawel Cymbalista
The Northern Lights as seen in Mallaig on Sunday night. Image: Pawel Cymbalista

Those who missed out on seeing the Northern Lights yesterday may have another opportunity to catch a glimpse of the spectacular display tonight.

The Aurora Borealis is expected to be visible after darkness falls for the second night in a row – and potentially be even stronger in some areas.

The Met Office has confirmed there will be another chance for sightings on Monday, while Aurora Watch UK has issued an amber alert for “possible aurora”.

The weather experts shared photos of aurora sightings from across the UK last night, including a stunning shot taken in North Uist.

They stated the rare sightings further south were due to the “strength” of a geomagnetic storm and the “strip of cloudless skies” in southern regions.

The Aurora is clearly seen over Lossiemouth West Beach on Sunday evening. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The natural phenomenon occurs when particles emitted by the sun react with the Earth’s magnetic field and atmosphere.

Aurora Borealis is the name given to this in the north, with the equivalent in the southern hemisphere called the Aurora Australis.

The particles are whisked towards the planet’s north and south poles by the magnetic field’s loops creating a series of patterns, colours and shapes in the sky.

Where is the best place to see the Northern Lights tonight?

Typically, the spectacle is most visible in Scotland from Orkney, Shetland, the Western Isles and the north of Skye.

Most sightings take place in the autumn and winter months when the nights are cold and clear of clouds.

However, striking photos were shared by Press and Journal readers from a number of spots on Sunday, including Whalsay, Loch Fleet, Golspie and Lossiemouth.

Northern Lights from Farr in the Highlands. Image Terri Carline Middleton.

Forecasters have said the west and north-west of Scotland will be the prime locations to witness the Northern Lights tonight, with the sky expected to be the most clear between 9pm and 11pm.

This means Skye, Lewis and Harris are once again some of the most likely spots offering the perfect conditions tonight.

Cloud is forecast to move in over the west in the early hours of Tuesday morning, so the best chance to capture the display is during that two-hour window.

While residents on the mainland, including parts of Moray and Aberdeenshire, have also been treated to sightings in the past, they are less likely to witness the natural spectacle tonight.

Cloudy skies are forecast across the east of the country tonight which will limit any views of the aurora.

Northern Lights put on the ‘best show ever’ over much of Scotland, and you can expect the same again tonight

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scotland

The fire is at a recycling centre below the Friarton Bridge, Perth (Alamy/PA
One in hospital after fire and explosion at recycling centre
Firefighters are tackling a blaze in Perth (Jane Barlow/PA)
Explosion near motorway bridge leads to traffic disruption
Ryan Wheeler died in the crash (Handout/PA)
Crash victim named by police
Police said a man was stopped when his speed was registered at 114mph (David Cheskin/PA)
Driver, 21, charged after speed clocked at 114mph on motorway
The bottle deposit return scheme is due to start in August (Steve Parsons/PA)
Hospitality sector calls for deposit return scheme to be paused
The Fearless campaign has been launched (James Chapelard/PA)
Campaign highlights how ‘county lines’ drug gangs exploit young people
Fighting broke out near Hampden Park (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Rangers and Celtic fans seen fighting outside Hampden ahead of Old Firm game
The teenager was taken to hospital by emergency services (PA)
15-year-old in ‘serious but stable’ condition after being hit by car
The latest coronavirus figures have been published (Jane Barlow/PA)
Coronavirus infection levels rise in weekly update
The E-skin can help soft robots better understand their own movements (Yunjie Yang/PA)
E-skin developed to boost self-awareness in soft robots

Most Read

1
The Northern Lights as seen in Mallaig on Sunday night. Image: Pawel Cymbalista
Aberdeenshire mum calls for peanut allergy treatment help for five-year-old son
2
The Northern Lights as seen in Mallaig on Sunday night. Image: Pawel Cymbalista
Drone pictures: White gas billows into sky as Aberdeen incinerator fires up
3
3
The Northern Lights as seen in Mallaig on Sunday night. Image: Pawel Cymbalista
Spectacular Northern Lights dance across Scotland for second night
4
The Northern Lights as seen in Mallaig on Sunday night. Image: Pawel Cymbalista
Controversial works at historic Millie Bothy halted after Moray Council steps in amidst local…
5
The Northern Lights as seen in Mallaig on Sunday night. Image: Pawel Cymbalista
Golf club’s fury as woman who swindled £45,000 avoids prison
6
The Northern Lights as seen in Mallaig on Sunday night. Image: Pawel Cymbalista
Balaclava-wearing, firework-holding Hibs fan banned over trouble in Aberdeen
7
George Street police
Man taken to hospital following assault on Aberdeen’s George Street
8
Uile-bheist distillery's Jon Erasmus standing outisde building sign
First Inverness distillery in 130 years throws open its doors
9
The Northern Lights as seen in Mallaig on Sunday night. Image: Pawel Cymbalista
Teacher strike latest: Here’s what you need to know

More from Press and Journal

The Northern Lights as seen in Mallaig on Sunday night. Image: Pawel Cymbalista
Three-mile new fence along the West Highland Line completed
The Northern Lights as seen in Mallaig on Sunday night. Image: Pawel Cymbalista
Climbers on training exercise in Cairngorms save life of man heard shouting as he…
Mike Middleton
'A very good friend and inspiration to many': Tributes to Aberdeen trade union stalwart…
The Northern Lights as seen in Mallaig on Sunday night. Image: Pawel Cymbalista
Ayrshire breeder tops Blackface females at 10,000gns
The Northern Lights as seen in Mallaig on Sunday night. Image: Pawel Cymbalista
Vital children's charities and arts groups at risk as Highland Council look for ways…
Banchory Stonehaven sprinter Alisha Rees
Competing on the world stage vital experience for Deeside sprinter Alisha Rees
The Northern Lights as seen in Mallaig on Sunday night. Image: Pawel Cymbalista
New winds blowing for north-east energy M&A deals
The Northern Lights as seen in Mallaig on Sunday night. Image: Pawel Cymbalista
Aberdeen offshore wind farm killed zero seabirds in 'remarkable' study
The Northern Lights as seen in Mallaig on Sunday night. Image: Pawel Cymbalista
Scott Begbie: Bring curtain down on council's philistine plans to slash Aberdeen's culture budget
Scotland's Tom Mackintosh on his debut against Nepal. Image: Cricket Scotland
Cricket: Scotland cap Tom Mackintosh embraces international influences on path to senior breakthrough

Editor's Picks

Most Commented