Lighthouse workers across north take ‘first in a generation’ strike action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Lighthouse workers across north take ‘first in a generation’ strike action

Northern Lighthouse Board members are walking out for 24 hours due to a pay dispute.

By Ellie Milne
Butt of Lewis
Butt of Lewis on the Isle of Lewis is one of the lighthouses operated by NLB. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Workers who operate lighthouses across the north of Scotland are going on strike.

Unite the Union has announced about 40 of its Northern Lighthouse Board members will down their tools for 24 hours from noon on Monday due to a long-running dispute over pay.

It comes after an “unacceptable” 2% pay offer and one-off cash payment was rejected.

The workers, including seamen and technicians, maintain and operate lighthouses, beacons and buoys in locations like Inverness, Orkney and Shetland to ensure vessels have safe passage.

They say they have been left with no other option but to strike for the first time in a generation as their pay offer is below offers made to other public sector organisations.

But NLB says it is bound by the UK Government’s pay policy.

Noup Head lighthouse overlooks the cliffs in north-west Westray, Orkney. Image: Shutterstock / ChrisNoe
Noup Head lighthouse overlooks the cliffs in north-west Westray, Orkney. Image: Shutterstock/ChrisNoe.

Sharon Graham, general secretary for Unite, said: “Unite’s NLB members have been left with no option but to take a stand.

“What’s on offer is a brutal real-terms pay cut.

“With energy costs, inflation and interest rates climbing to heights not seen for decades, a 2% offer just doesn’t cut it.

“We will continue to push the boat out in defence of our members, and they will have our full support in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

‘No room for manoeuvre’ on lighthouse workers’ pay

A spokesman for NLB said: “We sympathise with the cost-of-living pressures our staff face, but Northern Lighthouse Board is bound entirely by UK Government pay policy.

“The current pay award was subject to an exhaustive Department for Transport approval process, which leaves us with no room for manoeuvre.

“We have put contingency measures in place to ensure mariners are provided with an effective safety of navigation service while the action is under way.”

NLB maintains 208 lighthouse in Scotland and the Isle of Man with mainland operations based in Edinburgh and Oban, where there are also maintenance workshops and facilities for the construction of beacons and buoys.

Two vessels, NLV Pharos and NLV Pole Star are based in Oban, where a picket line will be in place on Monday and Tuesday at the Gallanach Road base.

A Department of Transport spokeswoman said: “Public sector pay strikes a careful balance between recognising the vital importance of public sector workers, while delivering value for taxpayers and avoiding higher prices in the future.”

More from Press and Journal

The incident happened on Auldearn Place, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Man jailed for threatening to stab thief who stole his TV
Charlie Gilmour, who joined Inverness this month, was on loan at Cove Rangers in the Championship last season. Image: SNS Group
Jim McIntyre: Midfielder Charlie Gilmour will be hit with Caley Thistle
The case was heard at Elgin Sheriff Court
Man stole from friend who offered him place to stay during 'difficulties'
A floorplan beside photographs of Aberdeen's shopping centres
Aberdeen shopping centres: Track the empty and occupied units
To go with story by John Ross. former govt minister calls for more equitable distribution of land Picture shows; Glenelg/Peter Peacock. Glenelg. Supplied by design team/Community land Scotland Date; 23/06/2023
Land reform: 'Those who own most today must own less tomorrow', says former government…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Boy threw paving stone off shopping centre roof and broke CCTV camera
Scotland's rural affairs secretary, Mairi Gougeon (Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)
Peter Peacock: So few own so much Scottish land - when will government be…
Gregor Milne won the overall young handler award with his Charolais heifer. Image: MacGregor Photography
Royal Highland Show: Gregor Milne wins overall young handler award
Brian Milne standing outside a cafe in Aberdeen
Aberdeen city centre: A ghost town or winning the battle for survival?
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Emma Mulraine, owner/director, Behind The Scenes VA (Ltd). Inverness. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 21/06/2023
Highland businesswoman says start-up sent her family on dream trip to Orlando