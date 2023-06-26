Lighthouse workers across north take ‘first in a generation’ strike action

Workers who operate lighthouses across the north of Scotland are going on strike.

Unite the Union has announced about 40 of its Northern Lighthouse Board members will down their tools for 24 hours from noon on Monday due to a long-running dispute over pay.

It comes after an “unacceptable” 2% pay offer and one-off cash payment was rejected.

The workers, including seamen and technicians, maintain and operate lighthouses, beacons and buoys in locations like Inverness, Orkney and Shetland to ensure vessels have safe passage.

They say they have been left with no other option but to strike for the first time in a generation as their pay offer is below offers made to other public sector organisations.

But NLB says it is bound by the UK Government’s pay policy.

Sharon Graham, general secretary for Unite, said: “Unite’s NLB members have been left with no option but to take a stand.

“What’s on offer is a brutal real-terms pay cut.

“With energy costs, inflation and interest rates climbing to heights not seen for decades, a 2% offer just doesn’t cut it.

“We will continue to push the boat out in defence of our members, and they will have our full support in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

‘No room for manoeuvre’ on lighthouse workers’ pay

A spokesman for NLB said: “We sympathise with the cost-of-living pressures our staff face, but Northern Lighthouse Board is bound entirely by UK Government pay policy.

“The current pay award was subject to an exhaustive Department for Transport approval process, which leaves us with no room for manoeuvre.

“We have put contingency measures in place to ensure mariners are provided with an effective safety of navigation service while the action is under way.”

NLB maintains 208 lighthouse in Scotland and the Isle of Man with mainland operations based in Edinburgh and Oban, where there are also maintenance workshops and facilities for the construction of beacons and buoys.

Two vessels, NLV Pharos and NLV Pole Star are based in Oban, where a picket line will be in place on Monday and Tuesday at the Gallanach Road base.

A Department of Transport spokeswoman said: “Public sector pay strikes a careful balance between recognising the vital importance of public sector workers, while delivering value for taxpayers and avoiding higher prices in the future.”