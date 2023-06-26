Nominations open for 2023 Celebrate Aberdeen Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 Celebrate Aberdeen Awards – which showcase the work of charities across the north-east.

The event, now in its fourth year, pays tribute to the positive impact of individuals, organisations and volunteers in the third sector.

People can now nominate a special someone or organisation to receive one of the eight awards given out on the night.

These include Large Organisation of the Year, Small Organisation of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Young Supporter of the Year.

The number of categories for 2023 has dropped from 11 last year.

Past winners include major Aberdeen charities such as Aberdeen Cyrenians, Sport Aberdeen and AberNecessities.

Hundreds of people to attend Celebrate Aberdeen Awards 2023

More than 300 people will gather at the Chester Hotel in Aberdeen on October 28 for the awards, with the nominations deadline on August 21 at 5pm.

Celebrate Aberdeen volunteer Kate Yuill said: “In the years since the awards were first launched, we have seen fantastic submissions from across the region’s third sector.

“It is always humbling to see the contribution which organisations, their staff and the many volunteers who support them make towards the lives of thousands of people across the community.

“Previous finalists and winners have come from a wide variety of organisations, some of which are well known but many others which are smaller and less well known but whose contribution is just as valuable and crucial.

“It has always been important to us that we celebrate our finalists without them having to pay to attend this event.

“To do this, we are completely reliant on our sponsors and it is thanks to their financial support that we can make this happen. ”

To find out more about each of the eight categories and to put forward a nomination, visit the Celebrate Aberdeen website.