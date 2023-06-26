Nominations open for 2023 Celebrate Aberdeen Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Nominations open for 2023 Celebrate Aberdeen Awards

There are eight categories for October's ceremony.

By Ross Hempseed
Last year's winners at the Celebrate Aberdeen Awards.
Last year's winners at the Celebrate Aberdeen Awards. Image: Celebrate Aberdeen.

Nominations are now open for the 2023 Celebrate Aberdeen Awards – which showcase the work of charities across the north-east.

The event, now in its fourth year, pays tribute to the positive impact of individuals, organisations and volunteers in the third sector.

People can now nominate a special someone or organisation to receive one of the eight awards given out on the night.

These include Large Organisation of the Year, Small Organisation of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Young Supporter of the Year.

The number of categories for 2023 has dropped from 11 last year.

Past winners include major Aberdeen charities such as Aberdeen Cyrenians, Sport Aberdeen and AberNecessities.

Hundreds of people to attend Celebrate Aberdeen Awards 2023

More than 300 people will gather at the Chester Hotel in Aberdeen on October 28 for the awards, with the nominations deadline on August 21 at 5pm.

Celebrate Aberdeen volunteer Kate Yuill said: “In the years since the awards were first launched, we have seen fantastic submissions from across the region’s third sector.

“It is always humbling to see the contribution which organisations, their staff and the many volunteers who support them make towards the lives of thousands of people across the community.

“Previous finalists and winners have come from a wide variety of organisations, some of which are well known but many others which are smaller and less well known but whose contribution is just as valuable and crucial.

“It has always been important to us that we celebrate our finalists without them having to pay to attend this event.

“To do this, we are completely reliant on our sponsors and it is thanks to their financial support that we can make this happen. ”

To find out more about each of the eight categories and to put forward a nomination, visit the Celebrate Aberdeen website.

More from Press and Journal

The incident happened on Auldearn Place, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Man jailed for threatening to stab thief who stole his TV
Charlie Gilmour, who joined Inverness this month, was on loan at Cove Rangers in the Championship last season. Image: SNS Group
Jim McIntyre: Midfielder Charlie Gilmour will be hit with Caley Thistle
The case was heard at Elgin Sheriff Court
Man stole from friend who offered him place to stay during 'difficulties'
A floorplan beside photographs of Aberdeen's shopping centres
Aberdeen shopping centres: Track the empty and occupied units
To go with story by John Ross. former govt minister calls for more equitable distribution of land Picture shows; Glenelg/Peter Peacock. Glenelg. Supplied by design team/Community land Scotland Date; 23/06/2023
Land reform: 'Those who own most today must own less tomorrow', says former government…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Boy threw paving stone off shopping centre roof and broke CCTV camera
Scotland's rural affairs secretary, Mairi Gougeon (Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)
Peter Peacock: So few own so much Scottish land - when will government be…
Gregor Milne won the overall young handler award with his Charolais heifer. Image: MacGregor Photography
Royal Highland Show: Gregor Milne wins overall young handler award
Brian Milne standing outside a cafe in Aberdeen
Aberdeen city centre: A ghost town or winning the battle for survival?
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Emma Mulraine, owner/director, Behind The Scenes VA (Ltd). Inverness. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 21/06/2023
Highland businesswoman says start-up sent her family on dream trip to Orlando