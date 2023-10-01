Body of man, 72, recovered from River South Esk in Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Body of man, 72, recovered from River South Esk in Montrose

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

By Kieran Webster
Montrose basin
The body was found in the River South Esk in Montrose. Image: DC Thomson.

The body of a 72-year-old man has been recovered from the River South Esk in Montrose.

Police and the RNLI attended the scene at around 3.30pm after receiving reports of a male body in the water.

The body was recovered shortly after.

His death is currently being treated as unexplained, however, there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding it.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

His identity is currently unknown.

Body found in River South Esk

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of the body of a man seen in the River South Esk near to Montrose Bridge around 3.35pm on Saturday, 30 September.

“The body of a 72-year-old man was recovered a short time later with the assistance of the RNLI.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

Montrose RNLI assisted in the recovery. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

A HM Coastguard spokesperson added: “We had an operation around the mouth of the River South Esk at Montrose Bay.

“The Montrose all-weather lifeboat and on-shore lifeboat, Montrose coastal rescue, Arbroath coastal rescue team and Stonehaven coastal rescue team were all on the scene.”

