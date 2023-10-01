Body of man, 72, recovered from River South Esk in Montrose

The body of a 72-year-old man has been recovered from the River South Esk in Montrose.

Police and the RNLI attended the scene at around 3.30pm after receiving reports of a male body in the water.

The body was recovered shortly after.

His death is currently being treated as unexplained, however, there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding it.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

His identity is currently unknown.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of the body of a man seen in the River South Esk near to Montrose Bridge around 3.35pm on Saturday, 30 September.

“The body of a 72-year-old man was recovered a short time later with the assistance of the RNLI.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

A HM Coastguard spokesperson added: “We had an operation around the mouth of the River South Esk at Montrose Bay.

“The Montrose all-weather lifeboat and on-shore lifeboat, Montrose coastal rescue, Arbroath coastal rescue team and Stonehaven coastal rescue team were all on the scene.”