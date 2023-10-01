Connor Scully rescues a point for Cove Rangers against Stirling Albion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Connor Scully rescues a point for Cove Rangers against Stirling Albion

Ten-man Cove come from behid to earn a share of the spoils at Forthbank.

By Reporter
Connor Scully scored twice for Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Connor Scully was on target for Cove Rangers. Image: SNS

Connor Scully earned ten-man Cove Rangers an unlikely point with a classy left-foot volley deep into injury-time but it was goalkeeper Nick Suman who was the man who made the difference at Forthbank.

With Cove short-handed after Mitch Megginson’s red card midway through the second half for lashing out at Jordan McGregor, Suman produced a superb double-save with eight minutes left to prevent Stirling sealing the points.

Not only did he block substitute Aaron Dunsmore’s powerful volley but he reacted swiftly to prevent Lewis Milne from netting with a follow-up header.

Suman also saved a second-half penalty from Greig Spence but was let down by his defenders as Spence pounced on the loose ball and Adam Cummins bundled the ball home.

He also made a decent save to touch a low Kieran Moore shot past his post after 20 minutes and also got down well shortly afterwards to hold Josh Cooper’s low shot.

“Nick has done brilliantly tonight and I thought he had some great saves,” said manager Paul Hartley afterwards.

“We got back in the game and we were controlling it and then we lost a bad goal. Penalty or no penalty, you have to stay on your feet in the box.

“Then, we went down to ten men. I need to look at that incident but apparently it’s violent conduct.

“But I thought we were really good with ten men. We created chances and controlled the game and scored a really good goal.

“But we’ve scored six goals in the last three games and only got three points for it so it’s becoming a little bit frustrating the manner of the goals we’re conceding.”

This was Cove’s third successive 2-2 draw and, while they have only managed one league win from eight starts, they showed character again, as they did at Edinburgh City the previous week, to net an injury-time equaliser.

Blair Yule made a difference when he came on as a second-half substitute when it looked as if Megginson’s misdemeanor had cost his team.

The Cove skipper carved out a more than decent chance for Rumarn Burrell early on but his team-mate slipped the ball wide with only Blair Currie to beat.

Cove then fell behind to an avoidable goal. Moore reacted first to win a 50-50 ball in midfield and Will Gillingham was caught hopelessly out of position and he could only guide the ball into the path of Spence, who beat Suman with a composed finish.

Cove were offered a way back into the game early in the second half when Craig Napier awarded them the softest of penalties when Megginson went down in a tangle of legs with Kyle Banner.

The referee evened things up when Spence went down in the opposite penalty area after a sliding challenge from Mouhamed Niang which ultimately led to Cummins putting Stirling back in front.

Cove dug deep for the point. Scully timed his run to perfection to get on the end of Fraser Fyvie’s long, through ball and controlled his volley to slip the ball past the advancing Currie.

