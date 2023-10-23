Brechin floods: First minister to lobby insurance firms after being ‘shocked’ at Storm Babet devastation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin floods: First minister to lobby insurance firms after being ‘shocked’ at Storm Babet devastation

Humza Yousaf visited the Angus town on Monday morning to see the aftermath of floods in the town.

By Lindsey Hamilton
First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks to Kim Clark as he looks at water damage in their house during a visit to Brechin. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks to Kim Clark as he looks at water damage in their house during a visit to Brechin. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The first minister has vowed to lobby insurance firms to help residents hit by flooding in Brechin after being “shocked” at the devastation caused by Storm Babet.

Mr Yousaf spoke with residents whose homes have been destroyed and met officials involved in the rescue and clean-up operations.

He said: “It’s going to be a long journey given the scale of the devastation here.

“The level of devastation here has shocked me.

First minister in talks with insurance firms after Storm Babet Brechin floods

“I have seen for myself inside people’s homes – I have seen the height that the water reached in their houses.”

Many residents and businesses in the area are unable to get insurance because of the proximity of their homes to the River South Esk, which burst its banks on Thursday night.

Mr Yousaf said: “I am aware many people have no insurance.

“I can’t do anything about that directly but I am having conversations with the Association of British Insurers to try to help both now and in the future.”

Mr Yousaf speaking to residents in Brechin. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The first minister chatting to members of the Brechin Resilience Partnership. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

It has been predicted Storm Babet could be one of the most expensive Scottish weather events in history, with the exact cost of repairs in Angus and beyond yet to be established.

But it comes at a time when the council’s ability to raise extra cash could be limited by a national council tax freeze.

Mr Yousaf insists he will be sticking by the freeze despite concerns about the impact on local authority budgets.

He said: “We will give additional funding to Angus Council if required.”

Mr Yousaf also met police and coastguard officers. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The clear-up on River Street is continuing. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Mr Yousaf also says he is aware of damage to properties in other areas, including in Dundee, and that the Scottish Government is ready to assist.

He said: “We will work hand in glove with local authorities to assess what is needed.

“That is why we are committing £150 million to flood defence protection along with £42m to each local authority.

“We are also using Bellwin funding, emergency funding, to aid recovery in areas affected.”

‘My job is to reassure residents and businesses in Angus’

He added: “More than 200mm of rain fell in three days – that’s more than a monthly rainfall.

“Given the climate crisis, this may not be the only incident like this. That is why we are going to work with flood defence experts to see what is required to bolster flood defence in the future.

“My main job here today is to reassure residents and businesses we will be working hand in glove with Angus Council.”

Among those Mr Yousaf spoke with in Brechin was Euan Clark, whose home was destroyed in the flood at 4am on Friday.

Euan said: “I’m totally chuffed that the first minister has visited Brechin.

“It means a lot to me and I know to a lot of other Brechin folk that he has come here.”