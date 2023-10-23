Humza Yousaf takes call from anguished mother-in-law in Gaza during Brechin walkabout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Humza Yousaf takes call from anguished mother-in-law in Gaza during Brechin walkabout

Retired nurse Elizabeth El-Nakla got the first minister on the phone to plead for a direct line to the UK Government to help people escape the 'torture'.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Retired nurse Elizabeth El-Nakla got the first minister on the phone to plead for a direct line to the UK Government to help people escape the 'torture'.

Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf briefly broke off a walkabout in flood devastated Brechin to take a call from his mother-in-law trapped in war-torn Gaza.

The SNP leader excused himself for a moment to take the call from Elizabeth El-Nakla, a retired nurse from Dundee, on Monday morning.

His Dundee-based mother and father in-law are still alive but remain trapped in Gaza facing a “dire” situation as Israel bombs the Palestinian territory.

Mother-in-law pleading for first minister to do something

Following his brief call with the mother of his wife, Dundee West End councillor Nadia El- Nakla, Mr Yousaf said she was pleading with him to do something.

Mr Yousaf said: “My mother-in-law is pleading with me to  demand that the UK government  push to get the border open to let innocent nationals like themselves out.

It’s torture for them and it’s a nightmare for us. They desperately want to come home.

“As of today they have six bottles of water left between 100 of them.”

There is also a two-month-old baby in the house, he added.

Mr Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

“They are telling me they are powerless and have had no news about the border,” Mr Yousaf said.

He added his in-laws and wider family members have few supplies left with only a trickle of foreign aid getting in.

He said: “They also have no electricity and are under constant bombardment.”

Sister Sara, Nadia, mum Elizabeth, brother Ramsay, dad Maged and brother Naal (from left to right). Image: Nadia El-Nakla.

Nadia El -Nakla’s parents, Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla, had been visiting family, including her frail gran, in the Palestinian territory  when they got caught up in the war.

Earlier this month Nadia El-Nakla spoke about her fear she may never see her trapped parents again as they are unable to escape Gaza.

More from Politics

The Renters Reform Bill containing the ban promised back in the Tories’ 2019 election manifesto will be debated in the Commons (PA)
Ministers delaying no fault evictions ban until after court reforms
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought into Dover, Kent, following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Migrants brave choppy Channel in latest small boat crossings
Payments of between £100 and £300 will be given to most pensioners under the plans (Peter Byrne/PA)
Consultation on winter heating payment replacement launched
First Minister Humza Yousaf speaks to Kim Clark as he looks at water damage in their house during a visit to Brechin. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Brechin floods: First minister to lobby insurance firms after being 'shocked' at Storm Babet…
Simon Coveney expressed concern over the ‘human suffering in Gaza’ (PA)
Israeli ambassador’s comments on Irish president not helpful, says minister
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visited Tata Steel’s Port Talbot steelworks in south Wales on Monday (Ben Birchall/PA)
British steel ‘the future, not the past’, Starmer vows during Port Talbot visit
Transport Committee MPs have expressed concern about ticket office closure proposals (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Ticket office closure plans going ‘too far, too fast’, say MPs
Home Secretary Suella Braverman spoke out against the comments heard on the video (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Braverman to urge police chief to use ‘full force of law’ after ‘jihad’ chants
Tata Steel’s Port Talbot steelworks in south Wales (PA)
Sir Keir Starmer vows to put party politics aside to make UK a leader…
Several key issues will dominate as parliament returns this week. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Humza Yousaf returns to Holyrood to face big questions on council tax freeze and…