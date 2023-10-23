Humza Yousaf takes call from anguished mother-in-law in Gaza during Brechin walkabout

Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf briefly broke off a walkabout in flood devastated Brechin to take a call from his mother-in-law trapped in war-torn Gaza.

The SNP leader excused himself for a moment to take the call from Elizabeth El-Nakla, a retired nurse from Dundee, on Monday morning.

His Dundee-based mother and father in-law are still alive but remain trapped in Gaza facing a “dire” situation as Israel bombs the Palestinian territory.

Mother-in-law pleading for first minister to do something

Following his brief call with the mother of his wife, Dundee West End councillor Nadia El- Nakla, Mr Yousaf said she was pleading with him to do something.

Mr Yousaf said: “My mother-in-law is pleading with me to demand that the UK government push to get the border open to let innocent nationals like themselves out.

“It’s torture for them and it’s a nightmare for us. They desperately want to come home.

“As of today they have six bottles of water left between 100 of them.”

There is also a two-month-old baby in the house, he added.

“They are telling me they are powerless and have had no news about the border,” Mr Yousaf said.

He added his in-laws and wider family members have few supplies left with only a trickle of foreign aid getting in.

He said: “They also have no electricity and are under constant bombardment.”

Nadia El -Nakla’s parents, Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla, had been visiting family, including her frail gran, in the Palestinian territory when they got caught up in the war.

Earlier this month Nadia El-Nakla spoke about her fear she may never see her trapped parents again as they are unable to escape Gaza.