Brechin businessman’s Storm Babet council row over breached flood wall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Brechin businessman’s Storm Babet council row over breached flood wall

Fred Murray has plugged the hole in the wall with 140 sandbags.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Fred Murray with the sandbags. Image: Paul Reid
Fred Murray with the sandbags. Image: Paul Reid

A Brechin businessman is embroiled in a dispute with Angus Council over his efforts to plug the 30m hole in the town’s flood defence wall.

Fred Murray, of haulage contractors FB Murray, decided he wasn’t prepared to sit back and do nothing after part of the flood defence wall collapsed due to the River South Esk overflowing in the early hours of Friday morning.

He filled 140 sandbags and used them to put a temporary measure in place in an attempt to prevent any more water pouring on to the road.

However, Fred and some of his workers were later asked by the council to remove the sandbags – still in place for First Minister Humza Yousaf’s visit on Monday – amid concern they could further damage the already weakened road.

He told us: “The rising water of the river caused the old section of the flood defence wall to collapse in the early hours of Friday.

“This is what led to to the flooding of some many homes.

“I thought I would try to do what I could to help.

Storm Babet flood wall Brechin
Fred’s wife Grace helped with the sandbags. Image: Paul Reid

“Many of my workers live on River Street and their homes were among those affected.

“My immediate concern was that the water would continue to rise and cause yet more destruction.

“It seemed the best thing to do was to try to plug the hole.”

Fred told how him and his workers managed to quickly fill the sandbags and take them down to River Street.

However, later that day, council employees told him he would have to remove them.

Storm Babet flood wall Brechin
The sand bags in situ. Image: Neil Pooran/PA Wire

Fred added: “That just didn’t make sense to me – that would leave a gaping hole in the wall.

“I indicated to the council I would remove the sandbags if they could put some other kind of preventative measure in place.

“That hasn’t been done and as of Monday my sandbags are still there.

“If the water was to rise again, they are the only thing stopping yet further damage.

“I genuinely want to help and have suggested various things that could be done to improve the situation but it seems that Angus Council doesn’t want to know.”

Angus Council fears River Street could still collapse

Angus Council risk and resilience chief Jacqui Semple insists the council understands and appreciates Mr Murray’s efforts.

But she said: “We appreciate this was a well-intentioned gesture however, our concern is the integrity of the road on River Street which may yet give way.

“We fear it may yet completely collapse and the sandbags are adding extra weight that may lead to further damage of the road.

Storm Babet Brechin flood wall
Fred Murray working to put the sandbags in place. Image: Neil Pooran/PA Wire

“We have structural engineers assessing the situation who will report back to us and we can then make a decision on the best way forward.

“It may be that we have to ask Mr Murray to remove the sandbags.”