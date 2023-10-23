36-year-old man’s body found in Tyock Burn in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

36-year-old man’s body found in Tyock Burn in Elgin

Emergency services were on the scene at around 3pm Monday afternoon.

By Ross Hempseed
crime scene off a96
The scene where a body was found in Elgin, off the A96. Image: Jasperimage

Emergency services have recovered a 36-year-old man’s body from the Tyock Burn near the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen at Elgin.

Police first received the call on Monday afternoon just after 3pm and dispatched officers to the scene on East Road in Elgin.

A Police Scotland spokesperson provided the following update on Tuesday: “Enquiries are continuing, however there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of the 36-year-old man.

“A report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service deployed two appliances along with a boat team to recover a man’s body from the Tyock Burn.

23 October 2023. A96, Moycroft Industrial Estate, Elgin, Moray, Scotland. This is the scene of the Police Activity relative to the finding of a body off the A96 and possible in a small burn
The A96 was closed off as police investigated. Image: Jasperimage

That same afternoon, just down the road there was a crash involving a bus and a car on the A96 near its junction with Reiket Lane opposite KFC in Elgin.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 3.55pm on Monday, October 23, police received a report of a crash involving a car and a bus on the A96 at Reiket Lane, Elgin.

Police were called to the scene on the afternoon of October 23, just after 3pm. Image: Jasperimage

“There were no reports of anyone injured and both vehicles have been removed from the road.”

The road closure caused major disruption to traffic with major queues throughout Elgin for several hours.

