36-year-old man’s body found in Tyock Burn in Elgin

Emergency services have recovered a 36-year-old man’s body from the Tyock Burn near the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen at Elgin.

Police first received the call on Monday afternoon just after 3pm and dispatched officers to the scene on East Road in Elgin.

A Police Scotland spokesperson provided the following update on Tuesday: “Enquiries are continuing, however there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of the 36-year-old man.

“A report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service deployed two appliances along with a boat team to recover a man’s body from the Tyock Burn.

That same afternoon, just down the road there was a crash involving a bus and a car on the A96 near its junction with Reiket Lane opposite KFC in Elgin.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 3.55pm on Monday, October 23, police received a report of a crash involving a car and a bus on the A96 at Reiket Lane, Elgin.

“There were no reports of anyone injured and both vehicles have been removed from the road.”

The road closure caused major disruption to traffic with major queues throughout Elgin for several hours.