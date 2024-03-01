Humza Yousaf ‘delighted’ to announce wife Nadia El-Nakla’s pregnancy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Humza Yousaf ‘delighted’ to announce wife Nadia El-Nakla’s pregnancy

The first minister confirmed the couple were expecting the baby to be born in July.

By Alasdair Clark
First Minister Humza Yousaf and his wife, Nadia El-Nakla. Image: Kenzie Gillies/DC Thomson
First Minster Humza Yousaf has announced he and his wife Nadia El-Nakla  are expecting a second child together.

Mr Yousaf said the couple were “delighted” to be adding to their family, with the new addition expected in July.

They already have two children – their daughter Amal is four and Mr Yousaf is stepfather to 14-year-old Maya.

Announcing the pregnancy, the first minister thanked staff at the early pregnancy unit at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for their “wonderful” support.

Mr Yousaf announced the baby was due in July. Image: PA

He said: “Nadia and I are delighted to announce that we are expecting a new addition to our family in July.

“We want to thank the early pregnancy unit at Ninewells Hospital who have provided wonderful support to Nadia and our family through the early stages of her pregnancy.

“We are incredibly grateful for the love that we have received from our family and friends upon sharing our news with them.

“Our daughters, Maya and Amal, are both very excited to meet the new baby.”

He has previously spoken publicly about miscarriages the couple have suffered.

Humza Yousaf with his wife Nadia El-Nakla, daughter Amal and step-daughter Maya (left). Image: PA
Speaking about his desire to improve miscarriage care last September, he revealed he and Ms El-Nakla – who is a councillor in Dundee – have lost four pregnancies – “two before our daughter was born and another two after”.

It will be the first time a Scottish first minister has had a child while in office, with the couple the first since devolution who have a young family.

After he took over the top job from Nicola Sturgeon, Mr Yousaf spoke about “child-proofing” his official residence at Bute House in Edinburgh.

It will be the first time a first minister has had a child while in office. Image: PA

“So far my family is adapting, there have actually been some funny moments”, he said.

“Particularly in Bute House when my youngest daughter, who is soon to be four, came in.

“We’ve had to child-proof Bute House, lets put it like that.

“She sleeps in her bed in Bute House, and just so she doesn’t roll out we’ve put side bars on it.

“Bute House has never had that before – it’s all about adapting.”

