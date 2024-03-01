Jason Moriarty appointed as Ross County head of performance

Jason Moriarty has been appointed as Ross County’s head of performance in a change to the club’s backroom team.

Moriarty steps into the role at a time when sports scientist Alun Andrews is moving on.

The pair have worked together in recent weeks in order to ensure a smooth transition process, with Andrews now leaving the Staggies.

Moriarty has most recently been working as first team sport scientist at Brunei DPMM, where he spent three and a half years across two spells.

He began his career with AFC Wimbledon where he spent 12 years, before going on to have stints at Crawley Town and Reading.

Welshman Andrews moves on after nearly two years with the Staggies, having been brought to Dingwall by Malky Mackay who he previously worked under at Cardiff City.