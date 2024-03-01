Jason Moriarty appointed as Ross County head of performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Jason Moriarty appointed as Ross County head of performance

Moriarty joins the Staggies at a time when sports scientist Alun Andrews is departing.

By Andy Skinner
Jason Moriarty, who has been appointed as Ross County's head of performance. Image: Shutterstock.
Jason Moriarty, who has been appointed as Ross County's head of performance. Image: Shutterstock.

Jason Moriarty has been appointed as Ross County’s head of performance in a change to the club’s backroom team.

Moriarty steps into the role at a time when sports scientist Alun Andrews is moving on.

The pair have worked together in recent weeks in order to ensure a smooth transition process, with Andrews now leaving the Staggies.

Moriarty has most recently been working as first team sport scientist at Brunei DPMM, where he spent three and a half years across two spells.

He began his career with AFC Wimbledon where he spent 12 years, before going on to have stints at Crawley Town and Reading.

Jason Moriarty during his time with AFC Wimbledon. Image: Shutterstock.

Welshman Andrews moves on after nearly two years with the Staggies, having been brought to Dingwall by Malky Mackay who he previously worked under at Cardiff City.

More from Ross County

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson. Image: SNS
SFA agree VAR review should have happened at Ross County, say St Mirren
Ross County forwards Jordan White, Simon Murray and Eamonn Brophy. Image: SNS
Analysis: Don Cowie's faith in forwards shows Ross County's intent to succeed in survival…
St Mirren claim for a penalty against Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County's Ryan Leak plays down handball controversy in draw with St Mirren
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie left frustrated after late setback costs Ross County second successive win over…
Ross County celebrate Jordan White's goal against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Ross County hit by late setback to draw 1-1 with St Mirren
Ross County's Eamonn Brophy celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Livingston at the Global Energy Stadium. Image: SNS.
Ross County must target winning 'roll' after Livingston victory, says two-goal hero Eamonn Brophy
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara battle for possession at Rugby Park. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Why relegation alarm bells must be ringing at Aberdeen
3
Ross County's Josh Sims after scoring to make it 3-2 against Livingston. Image: SNS.
Josh Sims happy to be the Ross County hero once again
Ross County's Max Sheaf and Simon Murray celebrate at full time after a 3-2 win against Livingston. Image: SNS.
Don Cowie hails Ross County character after dramatic 3-2 victory against fellow strugglers Livingston
Ross County defender Josh Reid. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Dingwall's Josh Reid inspired by pathway of Ross County interim boss Don Cowie

Conversation