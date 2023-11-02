Warning signs added to make Aberdeen bus gates ‘clearer for drivers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Warning signs added to make Aberdeen bus gates ‘clearer for drivers’

Signs are being installed in a bid to clear up confusion over controversial bus gates in Aberdeen.

By Ellie Milne
Council workers adding new road markings
The council is adding new road markings and islands on Aberdeen's new bus priority route. Image: DC Thomson.

Additional signs and road markings are being installed across Aberdeen to make new bus gates clearer to drivers.

Aberdeen City Council introduced its bus priority route in August with the hope it would reduce traffic and travel times across the city.

However, the new bus gates, including those on Market Street, Guild Street and Bridge Street, have been met with anger from residents.

One man told the Press and Journal he was left “shaken” after finding himself trapped in the city’s bus route.

New traffic island on Union Street
A new traffic island has been installed on on Union Street. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

John Sutton, 84, drove 3.5 miles trying to navigate the restrictions and stated there was no warning or no “escape route”.

He later received a warning from the council for breaking the new road rules.

Now, the council has decided to install new warning measures to make the bus gates “even clearer” after monitoring the situation for the first couple of months.

New bus gates signs in Aberdeen

Over the next few weeks, sections of coloured surfacing will be applied to the roads of bus gates and lanes.

Line painting van on Union Street
A line painting van pictured on Union Street on Thursday. Image: DC Thomson.

Yellow bus gate signs visible to approaching motorists will also be added, as well as three additional advance direction signs.

Traffic islands will be installed at the bus gate on Union Street, at the Adelphi, and on Bridge Street at Bath Street.

The new traffic islands have already caught the attention of north-east residents with photos of one being shared online after it was installed over the top of “bus gate” markings.

A new stand-alone “no right turn” will be added on Union Terrace ahead of the junction with Rosemount Viaduct to “further emphasise” the restriction.

New road marking being added on the bus priority route on Union Street
New road marking being added on the bus priority route on Union Street. Image: DC Thomson.

The new ban on turning right is enforced by the police and is considered to be a road traffic offence.

In September, the Press and Journal counted dozens of drivers turning right onto Rosemount Viaduct – and risking a £100 sign – with it clear many were not noticing the sign in time.

The public can share their views on the roads across Aberdeen in an ongoing online consultation. It will remain open until January 24, 2024.

Everything you need to know to avoid a £60 fine at Aberdeen’s new bus gates

Conversation