Aberdeen bus gates: How YOU can tell the council what you think and make a difference

Council chiefs have launched a six-month-long public consultation, seeking views from everyone.

By Lauren Taylor
Members of the public can have their say on the new bus gates. Image: Roddie Reid / DC Thomson
Members of the public can have their say on the new bus gates. Image: Roddie Reid / DC Thomson

Drivers have been navigating the labyrinth that is Aberdeen’s new bus gates for a month now.

It’s been four whole weeks of studying Google Maps and planning new routes — trying your best to avoid a hefty fine from automatic number plate recognition cameras.

On August 22, three new bus gates on Bridge Street, Guild Street and Market Street were switched on.

In the same month, signs were put up at the traffic lights on Union Terrace banning drivers from turning right onto Rosemount Viaduct.

A white car turning right onto Rosemount Viaduct from Union Terrace and a closeup of the sign banning the right turn.
We counted dozens of drivers breaking the new no right turn ban in just one hour. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.

All the works are intended to make the city centre more bus-friendly, and reduce the number of cars on roads by creating a “bus priority route”.

Council chiefs have since launched a six-month-long consultation, seeking views from the public on the bus gates and other changes.

How widely they promoted this consultation is a different matter.

Both lanes of Guild Street have been changed to bus gates at the junction with Market Street.
Bus gates on Guild Street. Image: Ben Hendry / DC Thomson.

How many people have taken part in the consultation so far?

On the first day of the bus gates being live, we counted more than 50 vehicles going through them in just 45 minutes.

Drivers have bemoaned the new bus gates since — with many believing they are a “cash cow” for the council.

Others have taken to social media to share their thoughts on how the newest road restrictions are the “final nail in the coffin” for Aberdeen.

Our stories have attracted hundreds of angry comments since the first bus gate was installed.

Bus gate signs on Market Street. Image: Ben Hendry / DC Thomson.

The bus gates were installed without consultation under an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO).

This means they could carry out the work, and only ask the general public for feedback once everything was up and running.

But the council itself has actually had fewer than 100 responses to the official consultation since it was launched on July 24.

The bus gates have been installed on three of the city’s busier routes. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

How can you have your say on bus gates?

Responses to the bus gate consultation must be sent in writing and may be used in committee meetings and published online.

Anyone objecting to the bus priority route must explain why they disagree and the problems they have faced because of the new bus gates and road restrictions.

Photo of street with a bus gate sign
The bus gate on Bridge Street. Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.

Names, addresses, telephone numbers, and signatures will be removed from the letters when shared online and with committee members.

All feedback must be sent by January 23.

To take part in the consultation, you can email trafficmanagement@aberdeencity.gov.uk 

Alternatively, letters can be sent to:

Traffic Management and Road Safety
Operations and Protective Services
Aberdeen City Council
Business Hub 11, Second Floor Wet
Marischal College, Broad Street,
AB10 1AB

