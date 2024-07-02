Travel disruption ‘inevitable’ as Aberdeen Airport security staff back strike

Holiday plans for thousands of passengers flying out of Aberdeen Airport could be in jeopardy if an ongoing pay dispute cannot be resolved.

Unite, representing around 100 workers based at the airport, announced that travel disruption was all but “inevitable” due to an impasse over pay involving ICTS, a security services company.

The organisation is responsible for providing security agents, mobile security patrols and more at the airport.

Glasgow Airport is facing a similar situation, with more than 200 workers balloted.

Both airports are operated by ASG Airports.

Workers based in Aberdeen overwhelmingly backed strike action with nearly 90%, and Unite warns walkouts could begin in mid-July.

North-east holidaymakers could face travel mayhem this summer

Tens of thousands of north-east families could be affected given, Aberdeen Airport is the largest airport in the region.

Pat McIlvogue, Unite’s lead industrial officer for aviation in Scotland, said: “ICTS has chosen to take this dispute to the point of strike action rather than act in a responsible way by negotiating a fair pay offer with Unite.

“Strike action is now inevitable because 300 ICTS workers at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports have been left with no choice but to fight for what they deserve.

“We are calling on AGS, the owner of the airports, to intervene in a final attempt to get ICTS to step back from the brink of a major dispute which will cause widespread disruption. Without these workers, the airports simply can’t operate.”

The ICTS central search workers at Aberdeen and Glasgow airports rejected a basic pay increase of four percent backdated to January 2024 and a £500 one-off payment.

It comes as the company cancelled talks with Unite last month.

ICTS has been contacted for comment.

Aberdeen Airport has also been contacted.