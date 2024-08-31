As ScotRail peak fares return, has nationalisation been a good thing? Locals and rail campaigners weigh in

With news that ScotRail will be scrapping its pilot scheme for cheaper peak-time train journeys, we ask: has nationalisation improved ScotRail, or is the publicly-owned company off track?

What’s happened with the ScotRail peak fare scheme?

Since last October, rail users have saved thousands of pounds thanks to the trial project, which ensured that no matter the time of the trip, ticket prices would be standardised.

However, the decision has now been made to bring the scheme to an end from September 27.

It will mean many journeys during the busiest periods will return to the higher price tags they had before the project, which was created to try and get more people to ditch the car and travel by train instead.

But Fiona Hyslop, the transport secretary, said the project didn’t increase passenger numbers high enough to a level where it would be paying for itself.

She argued that it “primarily benefitted existing train passengers and those with medium to higher incomes”, and said that although passenger levels “increased to a maximum of around 6.8%, it would require a 10% increase in passenger numbers for the policy to be self-financing”.

There other factors to note that come with this latest move, such as the reintroduction of super off-peak tickets and new discounts.

But how has the decision to axe the peak fares scheme gone down with local people and rail campaigners?

We asked our readership and the Campaign for North East Rail (CNER) for their takes.

Rail Campaigner says scheme was picking up steam

Wyndham Williams, one of the co-founders of CNER, is working hard to push for the towns of Fraserburgh and Peterhead to be reconnected to the rail network, and is a keen proponent of train travel.

He believes the peak fares scheme missed the mark, but had a lot of potential and was a step in the right direction.

He says: “A near 7% uptake in rail patronage is a welcome development and is in no way to be condemned as a failure.

“Were that to be repeated year on year, that would constitute a considerable shift towards rail travel from other modes.”

He thinks if the scheme had been more accessible to people living in rural areas, particularly those without ready access to the railway network, the results would have been different.

He says railway infrastructure around Aberdeenshire is “limited and sparse, with many towns a considerable distance from their nearest station”.

“Access to resources is the first principle in delivering change. If access is limited, change rarely takes hold.”

Questions raised over bus links to train stations and right times for journeys

Wyndham adds: “There is a legitimate question to be asked in how many transport officials and ministers are located here in the north-east and how aware they are of the day-to-day experience of using Scotland’s railway in the north-east.

“Many communities here in the north-east do not have bus links that connect with the few railway stations we have, and there is virtually no attempt to promote integrated journeys with guaranteed connections.

“A better approach coupled with a strong focus on guaranteed connections, would give rural residents the confidence and belief that public transport journeys made in the north-east might actually be a plausible option for them.

“Far too many north-east residents do not see public transport as a viable option.”

Has the nationalisation of Scotrail made a difference?

ScotRail was nationalised in 2022, but has that change been beneficial?

Wyndham says that answer is yet to be fully answered, but it presents “several opportunities for Scotland’s railway”.

He adds: “From our perspective the priority on nationalisation should be to grow the network considerably, using a proportion of the retained profits that would have previously gone to the private operators as dividends.

“It is too early to say whether it has yet made a difference as there are considerable challenges still facing ScotRail that once resolved will give ScotRail management and the Scottish Government the opportunity to fully embrace the opportunities of nationalisation.”

What are readers’ experiences with Scotrail?

After the news was announced that reduced peak fares would be ending, we reached out to The Press and Journal readers on social media about their experiences and opinions on Scotrail.

One reader expressed his belief that the nationalisation of transport is a step in the wrong direction.

Doug Gibb said: “Governments, especially one as inept as the SNP should not try to run any service such as railways or ferries.

“The core purpose of that business gets lost in politicians making decisions based on what soundbites they can get on the news rather that what’s good for the business or the service user.”

Others spoke about the prices of tickets, including Willie Stone, who said: “Funny they are going to scrap cheap peak fares because not enough people took advantage of it.

“Think back, they introduced cheaper peak fares because no one used the trains, because of the high prices they were charging in the first place.”

Lack of access to trains and cancellations were common themes in the comments as well.

Calum Grant noted the lack of his community’s rail connections: “I can’t get the train from Turriff.”

But it wasn’t all complaints.

Some readers have only positive experiences to share like Camille Morton who said: “We’ve never had a problem with ScotRail. We travel often to Aberdeen. We have a railcard that gives us a discount, so fares are never an issue.”

Ray Edwards said, “My recent experiences were great with ScotRail. No issues at all. Staff were great. Trains and toilets clean. Plenty seating.”