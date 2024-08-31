As ScotRail peak fares return, has nationalisation been a good thing? Locals and rail campaigners weigh in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
As ScotRail peak fares return, has nationalisation been a good thing? Locals and rail campaigners weigh in

Following the announcement that cheaper peak-time fares on ScotRail journeys is ending, we asked you for opinions.

Wyndham Williams and a photo of a ScotRail train
Wyndham Williams, right, of Campaign for North East Rail, believes the scheme had potential. Images: DC Thomson.
By Kirstin Brown

With news that ScotRail will be scrapping its pilot scheme for cheaper peak-time train journeys, we ask: has nationalisation improved ScotRail, or is the publicly-owned company off track?

What’s happened with the ScotRail peak fare scheme?

Since last October, rail users have saved thousands of pounds thanks to the trial project, which ensured that no matter the time of the trip, ticket prices would be standardised.

However, the decision has now been made to bring the scheme to an end from September 27.

Passengers boarding a train at Dyce
Passengers boarding a train at Dyce. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

It will mean many journeys during the busiest periods will return to the higher price tags they had before the project, which was created to try and get more people to ditch the car and travel by train instead.

But Fiona Hyslop, the transport secretary, said the project didn’t increase passenger numbers high enough to a level where it would be paying for itself.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop
Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

She argued that it “primarily benefitted existing train passengers and those with medium to higher incomes”, and said that although passenger levels “increased to a maximum of around 6.8%, it would require a 10% increase in passenger numbers for the policy to be self-financing”.

There other factors to note that come with this latest move, such as the reintroduction of super off-peak tickets and new discounts.

But how has the decision to axe the peak fares scheme gone down with local people and rail campaigners?

We asked our readership and the Campaign for North East Rail (CNER) for their takes.

Rail Campaigner says scheme was picking up steam

Campaign For North East Rail founders Wyndham Williams, right, Craig Leuchars, centre, and Jordan Jack, left at Dyce railway station
Campaign For North East Rail founders Wyndham Williams, right, Craig Leuchars, centre, and Jordan Jack, left at Dyce railway station. Image: Kieran Beattie/DC Thomson.

Wyndham Williams, one of the co-founders of CNER, is working hard to push for the towns of Fraserburgh and Peterhead to be reconnected to the rail network, and is a keen proponent of train travel.

He believes the peak fares scheme missed the mark, but had a lot of potential and was a step in the right direction.

He says: “A near 7% uptake in rail patronage is a welcome development and is in no way to be condemned as a failure.

“Were that to be repeated year on year, that would constitute a considerable shift towards rail travel from other modes.”

A ScotRail train at Inverurie Station
Inverurie train station. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

He thinks if the scheme had been more accessible to people living in rural areas, particularly those without ready access to the railway network, the results would have been different.

He says railway infrastructure around Aberdeenshire is “limited and sparse, with many towns a considerable distance from their nearest station”.

“Access to resources is the first principle in delivering change. If access is limited, change rarely takes hold.”

Questions raised over bus links to train stations and right times for journeys

Wyndham adds: “There is a legitimate question to be asked in how many transport officials and ministers are located here in the north-east and how aware they are of the day-to-day experience of using Scotland’s railway in the north-east.

A sign for Kintore train station
Kintore’s new station opened on October 15, 2020. Photo: Kami Thomson.

“Many communities here in the north-east do not have bus links that connect with the few railway stations we have, and there is virtually no attempt to promote integrated journeys with guaranteed connections.

“A better approach coupled with a strong focus on guaranteed connections, would give rural residents the confidence and belief that public transport journeys made in the north-east might actually be a plausible option for them.

“Far too many north-east residents do not see public transport as a viable option.”

Has the nationalisation of Scotrail made a difference?

ScotRail was nationalised in 2022, but has that change been beneficial?

Wyndham says that answer is yet to be fully answered, but it presents “several opportunities for Scotland’s railway”.

Passengers walking along a platform past a ScotRail train
A ScotRail train. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

He adds: “From our perspective the priority on nationalisation should be to grow the network considerably, using a proportion of the retained profits that would have previously gone to the private operators as dividends.

“It is too early to say whether it has yet made a difference as there are considerable challenges still facing ScotRail that once resolved will give ScotRail management and the Scottish Government the opportunity to fully embrace the opportunities of nationalisation.”

What are readers’ experiences with Scotrail?

After the news was announced that reduced peak fares would be ending, we reached out to The Press and Journal readers on social media about their experiences and opinions on Scotrail.

One reader expressed his belief that the nationalisation of transport is a step in the wrong direction.

A ScotRail sign inside a train station.
A ScotRail sign at a train station. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Doug Gibb said: “Governments, especially one as inept as the SNP should not try to run any service such as railways or ferries.

“The core purpose of that business gets lost in politicians making decisions based on what soundbites they can get on the news rather that what’s good for the business or the service user.”

Others spoke about the prices of tickets, including Willie Stone, who said: “Funny they are going to scrap cheap peak fares because not enough people took advantage of it.

“Think back, they introduced cheaper peak fares because no one used the trains, because of the high prices they were charging in the first place.”

Lack of access to trains and cancellations were common themes in the comments as well.

View of train departure board showing trains cancelled to Aberdeen.
A train station sign. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Calum Grant noted the lack of his community’s rail connections: “I can’t get the train from Turriff.”

But it wasn’t all complaints.

Some readers have only positive experiences to share like Camille Morton who said: “We’ve never had a problem with ScotRail. We travel often to Aberdeen. We have a railcard that gives us a discount, so fares are never an issue.”

Ray Edwards said, “My recent experiences were great with ScotRail. No issues at all. Staff were great. Trains and toilets clean. Plenty seating.”

Conversation