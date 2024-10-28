Two week closure for busy Aberdeen road amid resurfacing work

A busy stretch of road in Aberdeen has closed for two weeks for resurfacing works.

Rosemount Place is a busy route for both cars and buses through the west end of Aberdeen, with a number of shops and businesses.

The closure extends from Richmond Street near the Wool for Ewe store down to Forbes Street at Crolla’s Parlour.

According to Aberdeen City Council the work is “part of a £7m resurfacing programme around the city”.

The closure is likely to have an impact on drivers through the area, with heavy traffic being rerouted through smaller residential streets.

Additionally, one-way systems on Richmond Terrace and Mount Street have been suspended, and access to Skene Square School will be routed from Skene Square.

Residents and business owners will also face challenges, as access to their premises will be restricted.

The number three bus service which usually goes through Rosemount Place has been rerouted.

The closure will last until 4pm on Sunday, November 10.