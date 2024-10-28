Two week closure for busy Aberdeen road amid resurfacing work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two week closure for busy Aberdeen road amid resurfacing work

Drivers cannot access a stretch of Rosemount Place.

By Ross Hempseed
The busy stretch of road will be closed for two weeks. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The busy stretch of road will be closed for two weeks. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A busy stretch of road in Aberdeen has closed for two weeks for resurfacing works.

Rosemount Place is a busy route for both cars and buses through the west end of Aberdeen, with a number of shops and businesses.

The closure extends from Richmond Street near the Wool for Ewe store down to Forbes Street at Crolla’s Parlour.

According to Aberdeen City Council the work is “part of a £7m resurfacing programme around the city”.

The closure will last until November. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The closure is likely to have an impact on drivers through the area, with heavy traffic being rerouted through smaller residential streets.

Additionally, one-way systems on Richmond Terrace and Mount Street have been suspended, and access to Skene Square School will be routed from Skene Square.

Residents and business owners will also face challenges, as access to their premises will be restricted.

The number three bus service which usually goes through Rosemount Place has been rerouted.

The closure will last until 4pm on Sunday, November 10.

