Ten months of disruption lie ahead for A9 drivers as Kessock Bridge to be strengthened

Work will start on the crossing and heavily used route at the beginning of 2025.

By Ross Hempseed
Kessock Bridge
Kessock Bridge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Work to strengthen the Kessock Bridge will start in the new year, with 10 months of possible disruption expected.

Bear Scotland, following a £2m cash injection from Transport Scotland, will carry out safety upgrades to the 42-year-old bridge.

The Kessock Bridge is heavily used and carries the A9 Inverness to Thurso road out of Inverness northwards.

The project will involve structural strengthening of all four steel towers on the bridge, ensuring its continued strength and stability.

New anemometers will also be installed to measure wind speed and help manage the bridge during stormy conditions.

Site surveys are taking place throughout November and December, with work on the bridge to begin in January 2025.

Traffic along the A9 Inverness to Thurso road at the Kessock Bridge. Image: Supplied.

The work is expected to be completed by October 2025.

While the survey will have no impact on traffic, beginning in January, a 30mph speed limit may need to be introduced to protect workers on the bridge.

One side of the bridge will be closed to pedestrians and cyclists for around five months before the opposite side is closed and worked on.

Material deliveries will also require nighttime lane closures; however, these will be planned to limit any disruption to bridge users.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative, said, “These essential works on Kessock Bridge will strengthen the steel structure, upgrade our wind measurement equipment and we will also take the opportunity to improve access and safety inside the towers for our teams.

“We will do everything possible to complete this essential strengthening project as quickly and safely as possible.

“We thank all road users and the local community for their patience in advance.”

