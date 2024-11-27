Bus skids into Aberdeenshire field as icy roads cause havoc

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bus skids into Aberdeenshire field as icy roads cause havoc

Police issued a warning of icy roads across the north-east and Moray.

By Ross Hempseed
The Stagecoach bus skidded off the road near New Deer. Image: Buchan Live.
A bus skidded into a field near New Deer this morning as police warned of hazardous icy roads in the north-east.

Officers were called to a field in north Aberdeenshire at about 8.30am.

The Stagecoach bus came off the B9170 and got stuck on a grassy slope.

It’s understood that no passengers were on board at the time and the driver was uninjured.

A Stagecoach North Scotland said: “We can confirm that one of our vehicles operating out of service was involved in a minor incident this morning due to icy roads.

“There were no passengers on board and no injuries were reported. Safety is our absolute priority, and we will investigate the full circumstances involved.”

Another early morning crash occurred on the A950 road near New Pitsligo, in which one man was taken to hospital.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 6.15am on Wednesday, November 27, we were called to a single vehicle crash on the A950 near New Pitsligo.

“Emergency services attended and one man was taken to hospital by ambulance.

“Recovery was arranged.”

Following the two incidents, police posted to social media warning of icy road conditions.

The post read: “Please take care when driving this morning in and around the Elgin area due to some frozen roads.

“Increase the distance between you and the vehicle ahead and allow extra time for your journey.”

Queen Street was closed after a car slid and crashed due to the ice. Image: Tyler McNeill.

In Elgin, a car that slid and crashed due to the ice forced Queen Street to be closed while vehicle recovery was arranged.

The road has since been reopened.

A bus also reportedly crashed on Deanshaugh Terrace this morning.

It is not known if there has been any injuries, though emergency services have been contacted for comment.

