Bus skids into Aberdeenshire field as icy roads cause havoc

A bus skidded into a field near New Deer this morning as police warned of hazardous icy roads in the north-east.

Officers were called to a field in north Aberdeenshire at about 8.30am.

The Stagecoach bus came off the B9170 and got stuck on a grassy slope.

It’s understood that no passengers were on board at the time and the driver was uninjured.

A Stagecoach North Scotland said: “We can confirm that one of our vehicles operating out of service was involved in a minor incident this morning due to icy roads.

“There were no passengers on board and no injuries were reported. Safety is our absolute priority, and we will investigate the full circumstances involved.”

Another early morning crash occurred on the A950 road near New Pitsligo, in which one man was taken to hospital.

Police warn of ‘frozen roads’ across the north-east as bus skids into field

A police spokesperson said: “Around 6.15am on Wednesday, November 27, we were called to a single vehicle crash on the A950 near New Pitsligo.

“Emergency services attended and one man was taken to hospital by ambulance.

“Recovery was arranged.”

Following the two incidents, police posted to social media warning of icy road conditions.

The post read: “Please take care when driving this morning in and around the Elgin area due to some frozen roads.

“Increase the distance between you and the vehicle ahead and allow extra time for your journey.”

In Elgin, a car that slid and crashed due to the ice forced Queen Street to be closed while vehicle recovery was arranged.

The road has since been reopened.

A bus also reportedly crashed on Deanshaugh Terrace this morning.

It is not known if there has been any injuries, though emergency services have been contacted for comment.