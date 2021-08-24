Dominic Cummings held ‘frank’ political debate in pub during Ullapool visit

An Ullapool hotel and restaurant has opened up on Dominic Cummings’ visit – revealing staff grilled him on Brexit in a “frank exchange”.

Boris Johnson’s former chief advisor dined at The Ceilidh Place in Wester Ross with his family during their summer holiday.

His visit caused a stir in the Highland village with word spreading quickly of his arrival.

And now the restaurant has revealed exactly what took place when Mr Johnson former closest confidant sat down for a three-hour political debate.

What happened at The Ceilidh Place?

Mr Cummings initially attended the family-run Ceilidh Place in Ullapool with his family for dinner earlier this month.

The high-profile political strategist was recognised by a younger member of staff who asked senior management if he would be served.

A social media post from the restaurant stressed that the Brexit mastermind was never refused service in the establishment.

However, it said management made him aware of the “strength of feeling” about his arrival.

It adds that Dominic Cummings said he understood “passions could run high” and he offered to speak to staff interested in discussing the issues the next day.

The Facebook post states: “The meeting which took place was an interesting and frank exchange of opinions and attitudes surrounding topics such as Brexit, the Covid pandemic and Scottish independence.

“It was conducted in a convivial and friendly manner and for those younger members of staff it was an insightful experience, helping them to understand that robust debate and discussion of political positions is a key part of the democratic process.

“At the end of that session, Mr Cummings left our premises, but with a booking to return with his party for a further meal which they all enjoyed without animosity or censure.”

What did Dominic Cummings think of Ullapool?

The experience of sitting down with the Ullapool staff also had an impact on Mr Cummings himself.

It prompted the former Downing Street official to tweet a recommendation to visit The Ceilidh Place to his 171,000 followers.

He said: “If visiting beautiful Ullapool, strongly recommend The Ceilidh Place.

“Great hotel, and very interesting political discussions with owner/staff on Brexit, independence…”

It is not known whether he visited any other Highland destinations after leaving Ullapool.