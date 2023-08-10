‘Bibby Stockholm is like a prison – I stayed on it while working in Shetland, it’s not fit for asylum seekers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Bibby Stockholm is like a prison – I stayed on it while working in Shetland, it’s not fit for asylum seekers’

A former oil worker has revealed what it was like to live on the controversial barge.

By Lauren Taylor
Ruairi Kelly has revealed what living on the Bibby Stockholm is like after spending time on the barge while working in Shetland. Image: Ruairi Kelly / James Manning/PA
Ruairi Kelly has revealed what living on the Bibby Stockholm is like after spending time on the barge while working in Shetland. Image: Ruairi Kelly / James Manning/PA

“It essentially will be a prison – it’ll feel that way anyway.

“Obviously, they will try and dress it up as people are free to come and go as they want.

“But, it’s the illusion of freedom, rather than the reality of it.”

Former oil worker Ruairi Kelly has revealed what it was like to live on Bibby Stockholm, the controversial barge being used to house asylum seekers in Dorset.

The UK Government hopes the vessel will help slow down the number of migrants crossing the English Channel, but critics say it is cruel and inhumane.

The first group of asylum seekers boarded the barge on Monday, despite further concerns being raised over fire safety and overcrowded living conditions.

Ruairi was one of the hundreds of workers who stayed there in Lerwick in 2013 during the construction of the Shetland Gas Plant.

The Glasgow councillor said while it “wasn’t the worst experience” for him, he realises the circumstances are completely different.

Reflecting on his time on the barge, Mr Kelly said: “I was getting paid, and going home after three weeks – and you were only on it for a short period of time to eat and sleep.

“If the circumstances were different and you were on it indefinitely with no ability to work, no money, couldn’t get off and do anything it would have been much more unpleasant.”

Ruairi Kelly says living on the barge was different when workers could leave the barge for shifts. Image: Ruari Kelly.

Barge to house 500 male asylum seekers

Mr Kelly said no one shared rooms, and even if they did they would be people working different shifts so it would only be one person in the room at a time.

There were also only around 200 to 250 people on the boat at one time making meal times easier and recreational rooms less crowded and noisy.

Rooms are around 12ft by 12ft, tight narrow corridors with low ceilings, and not a huge deal of light in the rooms – with some facing inwards getting no sunlight at all.

However, the plan now is to house 500 male asylum seekers on the barge at a time, with two to a room.

The barge was refitted to house 500 people. Image: Shutterstock ID 2328547695

The capacity was increased through the installation of bunk beds and restriction of some recreational areas.

The SNP councillor believes this overcrowding will put “stress” on people who have already suffered traumatic experiences.

He said: “But, 500 people on it, all coming from potentially traumatic backgrounds and circumstances themselves from all over the world would be hugely different to what we experienced on it.

“I imagine that would put a lot of stress on people who have already suffered traumatic experiences and are dealing with their own mental and physical health issues.

“It is not supposed to be welcoming, that’s the whole point.”

The Home Office says the barge will provide better value for the taxpayer as pressure on the asylum system from small boat arrivals continues to grow.

It is the first barge secured under the government’s plans to reduce the cost of asylum accommodation.

People could be on Bibby Stockholm for over a year

Some people may end up living on the barge for up to three years as their request is processed.

This comes following reports of asylum seekers living in hotels for over a year while their request is processed – which is thought to cost the public purse around £6 million a day.

While people can leave the barges, they are unable to work and have no money to do anything.

The barge has been met with protest. Image: Shutterstock ID 2312237865

Mr Kelly has described it as an “open prison” because people will be forced to stay onboard, whereas those in hotels will have more freedom to move around in a town or city.

He finished: “At least if you’re in a hotel, maybe in a town or city, you would have more freedom to move around.

“Whereas in a fenced-off bit of a harbour – even if they do put on shuttle buses – it’s essentially an open prison floating in the water.”

UK government: ‘This is a tried and tested approach’

According to the UK government facilities onboard the vessel have been designed to provide for the essential needs of those accommodated in order to minimise the impact on local communities and local services.

This includes the provision of basic healthcare, catering facilities and 24/7 security.

The Bibby Stockholm vessel has been used for decades to provide safe and decent accommodation to oil rig workers and was used between 1995 to 1998 to accommodate refugees in Germany.

It will be in place initially for 18 months but kept under review.

A Home Office spokesman said: “The first asylum seekers are now being housed on the vessel in Portland after it successfully completed all health, fire and safety checks.

“The number of people on board will increase gradually with more arrivals later this week and in the coming months, as part of a carefully structured phased approach.

“This marks a further step forward in the government’s work to bring forward alternative accommodation options as part of its pledge to reduce the use of expensive hotels and move to a more orderly, sustainable system which is more manageable for local communities.

“This is a tried and tested approach that mirrors that taken by our European neighbours, the Scottish Government and offers better value for the British taxpayer.”

