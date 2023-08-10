BK Hacken move closer to securing Europa League play-off clash with Aberdeen after first-leg 3-1 win over FK Zalgiris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

BK Hacken move closer to securing Europa League play-off clash with Aberdeen after first-leg 3-1 win over FK Zalgiris

Srdjan Htstic scored either side of half-time and Mikkel Rygaard Jensen netted in the 70th minute to put the Swedes 3-0 up, before Nassim Hnid pulled a goal back for Zalgiris in the 85th minute.

By Sophie Goodwin
BK Hacken manager Per-Mathias Hogmo during a 2021 European qualifier at Pittodrie.
BK Hacken manager Per-Mathias Hogmo during a 2021 European qualifier at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

BK Hacken are one step closer to a clash with Aberdeen after beating FK Zalgiris 3-1 in the first-leg of their third qualifying round Europa League clash.

Srdjan Htstic netted in the 38th and 47th minute on his Hacken debut, before Mikkel Rygaard Jensen added a third in the 70th minute to put the Swedes 3-0 up.

The Vilnius outfit pulled a goal back in the 85th minute through Nassim Hnid as it finished 3-1 to Hacken in Lithuania.

The Swedish side now boast a two-goal advantage ahead of the reverse fixture in Gothenburg next week – and whoever wins the tie on aggregate will host the Dons on August 24 in the final qualifying round, before a clash at Pittodrie on August 31.

If Aberdeen were to meet Hacken in a fortnight, it would be a repeat of the Dons’ Conference League second qualifying round tie from 2021.

When then Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass’ side hosted Hacken at Pittodrie for the first-leg, the Dons prevailed 5-1 winners thanks to goals from Andy Considine, Lewis Ferguson (2), Christian Ramirez and Connor McLennan.

It finished 5-3 on aggregate as the Reds were less prolific in front of goal in the reverse fixture, with the Swedish side winning 2-0 on the night in Gothenburg.

BK Hacken v FK Zalgiris: Insiders profile teams – and rate chances of progress to Europa League play-off battle with Aberdeen

