BK Hacken move closer to securing Europa League play-off clash with Aberdeen after first-leg 3-1 win over FK Zalgiris

BK Hacken are one step closer to a clash with Aberdeen after beating FK Zalgiris 3-1 in the first-leg of their third qualifying round Europa League clash.

Srdjan Htstic netted in the 38th and 47th minute on his Hacken debut, before Mikkel Rygaard Jensen added a third in the 70th minute to put the Swedes 3-0 up.

The Vilnius outfit pulled a goal back in the 85th minute through Nassim Hnid as it finished 3-1 to Hacken in Lithuania.

The Swedish side now boast a two-goal advantage ahead of the reverse fixture in Gothenburg next week – and whoever wins the tie on aggregate will host the Dons on August 24 in the final qualifying round, before a clash at Pittodrie on August 31.

If Aberdeen were to meet Hacken in a fortnight, it would be a repeat of the Dons’ Conference League second qualifying round tie from 2021.

When then Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass’ side hosted Hacken at Pittodrie for the first-leg, the Dons prevailed 5-1 winners thanks to goals from Andy Considine, Lewis Ferguson (2), Christian Ramirez and Connor McLennan.

It finished 5-3 on aggregate as the Reds were less prolific in front of goal in the reverse fixture, with the Swedish side winning 2-0 on the night in Gothenburg.