Ukraine-Russia Crisis: In Pictures By Reporters February 24, 2022, 11:03 am Updated: February 24, 2022, 8:17 pm Police officers inspect area after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv. AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti On the morning of Thursday the 24th of February Russia launched a military assault on Ukraine. We bring you pictures as the Ukraine-Russia crisis unfolds. People stand next to fragments of military equipment on the street in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Kharkiv in Kharkiv, Ukraine,. AP Photo/Andrew Marienko Workers load the debrs a rocket onto a truck in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky Ukrainian soldiers in the eastern Ukraine's Donbas (Donbass) frontline battling Russian-backed rebel. EyePress News/Shutterstock A woman speaks on the phone as she stands with other people in a shelter during Russian shelling, in Mariupol, Ukraine. AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka Demonstrators march with a banner that reads: “Ukraine – Peace, Russia – Freedom”, in Moscow, Russia, Many of the demonstrators were detained. Similar protests took place in other Russian cities, and activists were also arrested. AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov A Russian Ka-52 helicopter gunship is seen in the field after a forced landing outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia on Thursday unleashed a barrage of air and missile strikes on Ukrainian facilities across the country. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. AP Photo/Sergei Grits Flame and smoke rise from the debris of a privet house in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky The consequences of shelling by Russian troops are seen in a residential area in Piatykhatky, Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine. Ukrinform/Shutterstock Ukrainian soldiers ride in a military vehicle in Mariupol, Ukraine. AP Photo/Sergei Grits Smoke rises from an air defence base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine. AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka A flame is seen from an area near the Dnieper river in Kyiv, Ukraine. Mary Ostrovska via AP Handout screengrab taken from CCTV issued by State Border Guard Service of Ukraine of Russian military vehicles moving across the border from Crimea into Ukraine. State Border Guard Service of Ukraine /PA Wire A woman reacts as she waits for a train trying to leave Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti People line up to withdraw their money from an ATM in Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky Vehicles line up to a gasoline station in Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky Police officers inspect area after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv. AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti Traffic jams are seen as people leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine.<br />AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti A Ukrainian soldier stands next to a military vehicle on a road in Kramatosrk, eastern Ukraine. AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda A woman cleans up broken glass after Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky A man and woman stand next to fragments of military equipment on the street in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Andrew Marienko Smoke and flame rise near a military building after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv, Ukraine. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky Ukrainians protesting Russia in front of the Russian consulate on Istiklal street in Istanbul. Umit Turhan Coskun/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Ukrainian army battling Russian-backed forces in Donbas (Donbass) war zone in eastern Ukraine. EyePress News/Shutterstock Hundreds of people seek shelter underground, on the platform, inside the dark train cars, and even in the emergency exits, in metro subway station as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. MARCUS YAM/LOS ANGELES TIMES/Shutterstock Ukrainian national flag in the eastern Ukraine’s Donbas (Donbass) frontline battling Russian-backed rebel. Russia President Vladimir Putin declares a special military operation in Ukraine’s Donbass region in the early hours of morning February 24, 2022, urging Ukrainian soldiers to lay down their arms and go home. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday cut diplomatic ties with Russia and compares Moscow’s invasion with what the Nazi German did in the Second World War. EyePress News/Shutterstock Ukrainian soldiers in the eastern Ukraine’s Donbas (Donbass) frontline battling Russian-backed rebel. EyePress News/Shutterstock Mr Iglody, from Cork, whose wife is from Ukraine attend a demonstration outside Leinster House in Dublin to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Brian Lawless/PA Wire Ukrainian soldiers in the eastern Ukraine’s Donbas frontline EyePress News/Shutterstock Ukrainian soldiers in the eastern Ukraine’s Donbas (Donbass) frontline battling Russian-backed rebel.EyePress News/Shutterstock Graffiti Aziz Al-Asmar and Anis Hamdoun draw a painting on the destroyed walls in Idlib Governorate, northern Syria, and the painting expresses solidarity with the Ukrainian people against the Russian invasion to which they are exposed. A mural of solidarity with Ukraine. Moawia Atrash/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock File photo of Ukrainian soldiers in the eastern Ukraine’s Donbas (Donbass) frontline. EyePress News/Shutterstock Ukrainian soldiers in the eastern Ukraine’s Donbas (Donbass) frontline battling Russian-backed rebel. EyePress News/Shutterstock A woman holds her baby inside a bus as they leave Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) MPs attend an extraordinary sitting of the Ukrainian parliament, Kyiv, capital of Ukraine. The Verkhovna Rada has approved the decree of President Volodymyr Zelensky on the introduction of a state of emergency from 00:00 on February 24, 2022, across the territory of all Ukraine, except Donetsk and Luhansk regions, for a period of 30 days.<br />Ukrinform/Shutterstock Ukrainians hold a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine outside Downing Street, central London. Yui Mok/PA Wire Jerzy Bisek, President of the Polish Red Cross seen in Red Cross warehouse with help for Ukrainian refugees seen in Lublin, Poland. Maciej Luczniewski/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Ukrainian Emergency Situation employees stand in a shelter during Russian shelling, in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Military trucks move down a street outside Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine, late Tuesday The sun begins to go down. Ukrainian soldiers in the eastern Ukraine's Donbas (Donbass) frontline EyePress News/Shutterstock