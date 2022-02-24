Woman found dead after caravan fire in Moray village

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Woman found dead after caravan fire in Moray village

By Lauren Robertson
February 24, 2022, 11:19 am Updated: February 24, 2022, 11:53 am
Stock Fire engine

An investigation is under way after a woman was found dead following a caravan fire in Moray.

Fire crews were called to the Rafford area following reports of the blaze at about 3pm on Wednesday, February 16.

After they extinguished the flames, the body of a 42-year-old woman was found inside.

Her next of kin are aware and the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesman from police said: “We received report of a fire at a caravan in the Rafford area around 3pm on Wednesday, February 16.

“The fire was extinguished by the fire service but the body of a 42-year-old woman was found within. Her next of kin are aware.

“Inquiries are ongoing and the fire is not being treated as suspicious. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

