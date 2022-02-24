Woman found dead after caravan fire in Moray village

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An investigation is under way after a woman was found dead following a caravan fire in Moray.

Fire crews were called to the Rafford area following reports of the blaze at about 3pm on Wednesday, February 16.

After they extinguished the flames, the body of a 42-year-old woman was found inside.

Her next of kin are aware and the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesman from police said: “We received report of a fire at a caravan in the Rafford area around 3pm on Wednesday, February 16.

“The fire was extinguished by the fire service but the body of a 42-year-old woman was found within. Her next of kin are aware.

“Inquiries are ongoing and the fire is not being treated as suspicious. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”