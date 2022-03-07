Ringo, McCartney and sunflower fields: Monday’s news in pictures By John Post March 7, 2022, 3:50 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day A traffic cone in the colours of the flag of Ukraine which has been placed on top of the Duke of Wellington statue in front of Gallery of Modern Art (GoMA), the former mansion of Lord William Cunninghame of Lainshaw, in Glasgow. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire A mural of Ringo Starr, commissioned by Liverpool artist John Culshaw, is unveiled on the gable end of the Empress Pub on Admiral Street in Toxteth, Liverpool, across the road from the childhood home of the former Beatle on Admiral Grove. Peter Byrne/PA Wire A woman wearing a face mask walks past empty shelves as residents concerned with shortages stock up on supplies at a supermarket in Hong Kong. Hong Kong is suffering from the latest wave of COVID-19 linked to the omicron variant, prompting mass testing, quarantines, supermarket panic buying and a shortage of hospital beds. AP Photo/Vincent Yu As the temperature in the north warms up, the Yanghe River, which has been frozen for a winter in Xuanhua District, Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province, begins to melt, and a group of migrating white swans arrive as scheduled. Sipa Asia/Shutterstock Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks with trainee pharmacy staff members at Monklands University Hospital, in Airdrie, in North Lanarkshire, Scotland, during the launch of the Scottish Apprenticeship Week. Andy Buchanan/PA Wire A model wears a creation for the Stella McCartney Ready To Wear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Paris. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP At the river border of Isaccea, hundreds of Ukrainian refugees fleeing Odessa enter Romania aboard a ferry boat on the Danube. Alessandro Serrano’/AGF/Shutterstock A pedestrian walks past a poster of a painting of Japanese artist and ukiyo-e print designer Toshusai Sharaku inside an underground passage. Toshusai Sharaku painting is called ‘The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as Oshizu, Wife of Tanabe Bunzo Edo’. Nicolas Datiche/SIPA/Shutterstock The Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between South Korea and China at the Paralympic Winter Games at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing. Xinhua/Shutterstock Queen Elizabeth II receives Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Steve Parsons/PA Wire A sunflower field in bloom in the Kamal Bazar area on the outskirts of Sylhet city, Bangladesh. Md Rafayat Haque Khan/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Sunday’s news in pictures: Protests to support Ukraine continue as refugees seek safety Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close