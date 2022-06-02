Platinum Jubilee celebrations and Formula E: Thursday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Platinum Jubilee celebrations and Formula E: Thursday’s news in pictures

By Katherine Ferries
June 2, 2022, 3:31 pm Updated: June 2, 2022, 3:46 pm
Members of the Household division during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as the Queen celebrates her official birthday, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture by: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire
Members of the Household division during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, as the Queen celebrates her official birthday, on day one of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture by: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire

Our picture editor brings you the best pictures from the news today

Mick Jagger, centre, Ronnie Wood, left, and Keith Richards, right, of the band the Rolling Stones, perform during their Sixty Stones Europe 2022 tour at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain. Picture by AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
Adrien Fourmaux (fra),Alexandre Coria (fra), M-Sport Ford World Rally Team, Ford Puma Rally 1, action during the Rally Italia Sardegna. 5th round of the 2022 WRC World Rally Car Championship, from June 2 to 5, 2022 at Alghero, Italy. Picture by Nikos Katikis/DPPI/LiveMedia/Shutterstock
During the 23rd over, players and spectators stand and applaud in memory of Shane Warne. England v New Zealand, LV= Insurance Test Series, Day One, International Cricket, Lord’s, London, UK. Picture by James Marsh/Shutterstock
People get in early to line the Mall, the first day of celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee of HM The Queen Elizabeth., The Mall, London, UK. Picture by Guy Bell/Shutterstock.
All the drivers at the Formula E  Meet and Greet during the 2022 Jakarta ePrix, 6th meeting of the 2021-22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, on the Jakarta International e-Prix Circuit from June 2 to 4, in Jakarta, Indonesia. Picture by Germain Hazard/DPPI/LiveMedia/Shutterstock
Italian Air Forces aerobatic demonstration team, the Frecce Tricolori, fly over the parade during the Republic Day ‘Festa della Repubblica’ celebrations in Rome, Italy.  The anniversary marks the founding of the Italian Republic in 1946. Picture by Riccardo Antimiani/ANSA via ZUMA Press/Shutterstock
Environmental campaigners from Friends of the Earth protest outside the UK Government building in Edinburgh to demand the UK Government reverses its decision to approve Shell’s Jackdaw gas field in the North Sea and the need to move away from fossil fuels. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Andy Murray during day five of the Surbiton Trophy at Surbiton Racket and Fitness Club. Picture by Steven Paston/PA Wire.
Palestinians fill gas cylinders amid fuel price hike, in Khan Younis, in the southern of Gaza Strip on fuel are among the staples that witnessed a shocking increase, hitting Gaza’s poorest the hardest. Picture by APAImages/Shutterstock
China Shanghai Zoo Reopening, Macaws are seen at the Shanghai Zoo in east China’s Shanghai. Picture by Xinhua/Shutterstock
The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, fly in formation during a special flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony following the Queen’s Birthday Parade. The Queen’s Birthday Parade, London, UK

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]