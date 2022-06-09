Bathing horses and capturing the English flag: Thursday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bathing horses and capturing the English flag: Thursday’s news in pictures

By Gemma Bibby
June 9, 2022, 3:45 pm Updated: June 9, 2022, 4:12 pm
Post Thumbnail

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world.

EOD experts of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine digging
EOD experts of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine work to remove the remains of a Uragan rocket and other explosives near Veselianka village, Zaporizhzhia Region, south-eastern Ukraine. Photo by Dmytro Smolyenko/Ukrinform/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
A man in ceremonial dress participates in a rainmaking ritual
A man in ceremonial dress participates in a rainmaking ritual in Pring Ka-ek village, northwest of Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Local residents Thursday held the annual Buddhist ceremony to pray for the rain to grow rice as their main crop. Photo by AP Photo/Heng Sinith
a tennis ball mosaic created by the The Wimbledon Foundation and WaterAid charity at Wimbledon Golf Course near No.1 Court showing Tefy a boy from Madagascar enjoying clean water
Finn, 9 and Darcey, 8 from Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative next to a tennis ball mosaic created by the The Wimbledon Foundation and WaterAid charity at Wimbledon Golf Course near No.1 Court showing Tefy a boy from Madagascar enjoying clean water. Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Riders riding horses during Hawick Common Riding
Hawick Cornet 2022, Craig Middlemass (centre) carries the ‘unbussed Banner Blue’, accompanied by Right Hand Man, Connor Brunton (2019 Cornet) and Left Hand Man, Gareth Renwick (2018 Cornet) during the Hawick Common Riding.  This is the first of the Border Common Ridings and celebrates both the capture of an English Flag, by the youth of Hawick at the military skirmish of Hornshole in 1514 and the ancient custom of riding the marches or boundaries of the common land, Hawick, UK. Photo by Rob Gray/Shutterstock
Horses bathe in the River Eden at the Horse Fair in Appleby
Horses bathe in the River Eden at the Horse Fair in Appleby, Cumbria, the annual gathering of gypsies and travellers. Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in the Long Room in Trinity College Dublin
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in the Long Room in Trinity College Dublin during his visit to Dublin. Photo by Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Palestinian architect and artist Sherine Abdel Karim makes sculptures and paints art to raise awareness of violence against women during oblation project
Palestinian architect and artist Sherine Abdel Karim makes sculptures and paints art to raise awareness of violence against women during oblation project (Qurban in Arabic), Gaza city, Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territory. Photo by APAImages/Shutterstock
The interactive street theatre outfit Future Follies with a prop bicycle
The interactive street theatre outfit Future Follies, who will be performing ‘Reinventing the Bicycle’ during the Merchant City Festival, help launch this year’s programme, on June 09, 2022, in Glasgow. Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group
The niece of Dom Phillips, Domonique Davies wiping away tears as she takes part in a vigil outside the Brazilian Embassy in London
The niece of Dom Phillips, Domonique Davies (right), shows her emotion as she takes part in a vigil outside the Brazilian Embassy in London for Phillips, a British journalist, and Bruno Araujo Pereira, an Indigenous affairs official, who are missing in the Amazon. The two men vanished from a remote part of the rainforest more than three days ago, having reportedly last been seen early on Sunday in the Sao Rafael community. Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Team GB double Olympic medallist, Bryony Page officially launches The Jump at Haven's Devon Cliffs Holiday Park
Team GB double Olympic medallist, Bryony Page officially launches The Jump at Haven’s Devon Cliffs Holiday Park, following a huge £1 million investment across a range of indoor and outdoor facilities at the resort in Exmouth. Photo by Ben Birchall/PA Wire
The peloton passes Lake Vyrnwy during stage four of The Women's Tour from Wrexham to Welshpool
The peloton passes Lake Vyrnwy during stage four of The Women’s Tour from Wrexham to Welshpool. Photo by Martin Rickett/PA Wire.
Ukrainian soldiers look at a drone screen showing Russian troops positions during heavy fighting at the front line in Severodonetsk
Ukrainian soldiers look at a drone screen showing Russian troops positions during heavy fighting at the front line in Severodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine. Photo by AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak

 

