Home News UK

The Last Photo and ball dogs at Wimbledon: Wednesday’s news in pictures

By John Post
June 22, 2022, 3:26 pm Updated: June 22, 2022, 3:39 pm
A baby macaque with its mother and father

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

People walk through the flooded road in the Dewangonj bazar of Dewangonj upazila, Bangladesh. Many districts in the northern part of Bangladesh are being flooded every day. Syed Mahabubul Kader/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Bench in partnership with Go Southampton and The Showcase Gallery uses the talents of local artists to decorate seating areas in Bargates for people to sit and reflect, Southampton, Hampshire.
Bench in partnership with Go Southampton and The Showcase Gallery uses the talents of local artists to decorate seating areas in Bargates for people to sit and reflect, Southampton, Hampshire. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock
Dogs Daisy, Huxley, Dennis and Hugo take part in training at Wilton Tennis Club, Wimbledon in preparation for a summer of tennis.
Pet insurance provider, ManyPets, calls on Wimbledon to replace Ball Boys and Ball Girls with Ball Dogs. Dogs Daisy, Huxley, Dennis and Hugo take part in training at Wilton Tennis Club, Wimbledon in preparation for a summer of tennis. Will Ireland/PinPep/Shutterstock
A worker weaver making textiles at the traditional weaving workshop at Troso village in Jepara, Central Java Province, Indonesia.
A worker weaver making textiles at the traditional weaving workshop at Troso village in Jepara, Central Java Province, Indonesia on June 21, 2022. Textile makers in Indonesia are currently on a recovery path, after battling the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 until 2022.Garry Lotulung/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Amber Gill and Jamie Laing at the unveiling of a photo installation on London's Southbank showing the final photos taken of people before they took their own life by suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably.
Amber Gill and Jamie Laing at the unveiling of a photo installation on London’s Southbank showing the final photos taken of people before they took their own life by suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably. The charity has highlighted that 125 people die by suicide every week in the UK, yet it can be hard to notice that someone may be suicidal. The gallery is part of a national campaign challenging the stigma and stereotypes surrounding suicide, and to equip the nation to take collective action and start a conversation.  Matt Alexander/PA Wire
A baby macaque, named Fia by her keepers, with its mother Liberty and father Phil at Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park, near Stirling.
A baby macaque, named Fia by her keepers, with its mother Liberty and father Phil at Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park, near Stirling. The four-week-old baby girl was born to mother Liberty and father Phil on the 25th May and is proving to be a popular addition to the macaque troop. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Rosemary Hunter combs Alice 2nd of Hunters at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston, Edinburgh, ahead of the Royal Highland Show.
Rosemary Hunter combs Alice 2nd of Hunters at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston, Edinburgh, ahead of the Royal Highland Show which runs from Thursday to Sunday, with over 1,000 trade exhibitors, over 2,000 livestock competitors entering into 900 plus competitions with over 6,500 animals. The 4 day event, this year celebrating its 200th anniversary of the first Show held in 1822, is the pinnacle of the agricultural calendar. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Manager Rachel Murekatete shows the Prince of Wales skulls of victims during his visit to the Nyamata Church Genocide Memorial, as part of his visit to Rwanda.
Manager Rachel Murekatete shows the Prince of Wales skulls of victims during his visit to the Nyamata Church Genocide Memorial, as part of his visit to Rwanda. Chris Jackson/PA Wire
A staff member views "a selection of comic art screenprints including Beano and Asterix",  from the 2010s and 2020s.
A staff member views “a selection of comic art screenprints including Beano and Asterix”,  from the 2010s and 2020s, at The Art & Antiques Fair Olympia. Contemporary to traditional furnishings and affordable antique art pieces are on show 23 to 26 June at Olympia London. PinPep/Shutterstock
People arrive on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset.
People arrive on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. Yui Mok/PA Wire

