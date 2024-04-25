Watch: Sunshine, singing and a beachfront of friends, as mourners turn out to bid Aberdeen’s Vince Canale a joyful farewell

In a rare moment between rain showers, and perhaps as a result of a brass band playing Bring Me Sunshine, Aberdeen ice-cream seller Vince Canale, made one final journey past his once beloved cafe.

The former owner, and face, of both the Promenade and Washington cafes was a fixture of the Granite City’s bustling Italian ice cream scene for more than 60 years but passed away last month aged 87.

His final wish was for his favourite big band music to be played outside the cafe, with friends and family gathered, as the hearse carrying his coffin drove by.

Funeral service

The life of the dad-of-four, known “more for his front-of-house skills than his cooking”, was celebrated earlier at St Peter’s Catholic Church before a procession made its way along the Esplanade.

“Never without a hankie”, he was laid to rest with one of his handkerchiefs and a “wee shop apron” tucked in beside him.

Former customers and shop workers lined the Esplanade awaiting the funeral party of Vince, who once hailed Aberdeen’s king of Knickerbocker Glories.

Born Vincenzo Luca Canale-Parola on October 25 1936, his father worked for his in-laws who owned the Inversnecky before taking on the Washington and Promenade cafes himself.

When Vince returned from RAF he joined the ranks of the family business.

A life of service

The family tradition was carried on when Vince took over. He later enlisted the help of son Stephen and daughters Donna, Beverley and Rachael, alongside his late wife Maura, over the years.

The family, who lived on Holburn Street, made the decision to give up the Promenade Cafe in the early 90s, but Vince remained at the helm of the Washington until he retired at 80 in 2017.

Rarely seen without his apron on, the Dons fan enjoyed a coffee with his regulars in “the front booth” each day.

Farewell Mr Canale

Vince suffered a stroke early last month at Woodlands Care Home where he lived.

A devoted papa to seven grandchildren, he passed away a few weeks later.

In the wake of his death hundreds of comments were posted online praising him for being a great employer and welcome face for visitors to the beachfront.

The saxophone player and lifelong music fan was trumpeted into his funeral to When the Saints Go Marching In.

Fitting send off

As the cortege came by the Washington Cafe, renamed the Promenade by its current owners, his children walked behind the hearse.

Just as he wanted it, some of those gathered sung along, there were even a few people dancing too.

A banner saying “RIP Vince” graced the window of the Promenade Cafe.

“This was dad’s final request. He wasn’t a man who shied away from attention,” said Vince’s daughter Beverley.