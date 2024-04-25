Watch: Sunshine, singing and a beachfront of friends, as mourners turn out to bid Aberdeen’s Vince Canale a joyful farewell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

Watch: Sunshine, singing and a beachfront of friends, as mourners turn out to bid Aberdeen’s Vince Canale a joyful farewell

The final wish of the former Washington cafe owner was for a procession and his favourite big band tunes.

By Lindsay Bruce

In a rare moment between rain showers, and perhaps as a result of a brass band playing Bring Me Sunshine, Aberdeen ice-cream seller Vince Canale, made one final journey past his once beloved cafe.

The former owner, and face, of both the Promenade and Washington cafes was a fixture of the Granite City’s bustling Italian ice cream scene for more than 60 years but passed away last month aged 87.

His final wish was for his favourite big band music to be played outside the cafe, with friends and family gathered, as the hearse carrying his coffin drove by.

Funeral service

The life of the dad-of-four, known “more for his front-of-house skills than his cooking”, was celebrated earlier at St Peter’s Catholic Church before a procession made its way along the Esplanade.

“Never without a hankie”, he was laid to rest with one of his handkerchiefs and a “wee shop apron” tucked in beside him.

Mourners and former customers of Vince Canale gathered outside his former cafe.<br />Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Former customers and shop workers lined the Esplanade awaiting the funeral party of Vince, who once hailed Aberdeen’s king of Knickerbocker Glories.

Born Vincenzo Luca Canale-Parola on October 25 1936, his father worked for his in-laws who owned the Inversnecky before taking on the Washington and Promenade cafes himself.

When Vince returned from RAF he joined the ranks of the family business.

A life of service

The family tradition was carried on when Vince took over. He later enlisted the help of son Stephen and daughters Donna, Beverley and Rachael, alongside his late wife Maura, over the years.

Vince Canale and his father with their staff outside the ice cream cafes they ran.

The family, who lived on Holburn Street, made the decision to give up the Promenade Cafe in the early 90s, but Vince remained at the helm of the Washington until he retired at 80 in 2017.

Vince Canale of the Washington Cafe, Aberdeen.

Rarely seen without his apron on, the Dons fan enjoyed a coffee with his regulars in “the front booth” each day.

Farewell Mr Canale

Vince suffered a stroke early last month at Woodlands Care Home where he lived.

A devoted papa to seven grandchildren, he passed away a few weeks later.

In the wake of his death hundreds of comments were posted online praising him for being a great employer and welcome face for visitors to the beachfront.

Big band tunes being played to celebrate the life of Vince Canale.<br />Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The saxophone player and lifelong music fan was trumpeted into his funeral to When the Saints Go Marching In.

Fitting send off

As the cortege came by the Washington Cafe, renamed the Promenade by its current owners, his children walked behind the hearse.

Vince Canale’s family walked behind his hearse as it passed the cafe he once ran, carrying his Aberdeen scarf. <br />Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Just as he wanted it, some of those gathered sung along, there were even a few people dancing too.

A banner saying “RIP Vince” graced the window of the Promenade Cafe.

“This was dad’s final request. He wasn’t a man who shied away from attention,” said Vince’s daughter Beverley.

