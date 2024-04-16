‘He was everything to us’: Family’s tribute to Kemnay ‘Ace of Spades’ DJ Sandy Elrick

Much loved Ace of Spades DJ, former owner of the Burnett Arms and weel kent “Kemnay loon” Sandy Elrick has died aged 65.

Tributes have flooded in for the popular hotelier who hosted a Still Game-themed night just days before his sudden death.

Hotel life

Alexander Charles Elrick was born in Insch on Christmas Eve 1958. Son of hoteliers Jessie and Sandy Elrick he spent his entire life in the hospitality trade.

The Burnett Arms in Kemnay, purchased in 1961, would be a much-loved playground for Alexander – known as Sandy or Sans – and his siblings Billy and Evalyn.

Always a popular venue, the whole family each played their part in keeping up with the day-to-day running of the hotel. Lifelong Celtic fan Sandy toyed with becoming “a sparky”. However, when the former Kemnay Primary and Inverurie Academy pupil finished school, his apprenticeship as an electrician was put to one side when his father passed away.

Disco days

On hand to help his mother, Sandy stepped in to assist with running the hotel. Sunday night dances and bookings for the function hall became increasingly popular so a plan was hatched to start a disco. Sandy was nominated to run it.

“Back then Sans was actually really shy. When he started doing the disco he would just play the music but not speak. It actually took a wee while for him to warm to it.

“But that’s how Ace of Spades came about,” said Billy.

ACE of Spades – coined because of Sandy’s initials “Alexander Charles Elrick” grew in popularity and his DJing skills became the talk of Kemnay.

Falling in love

In 1987 Sans met Evelyn Hay from Inverurie. A whirlwind romance, the pair wed in Oyne Church just five months after meeting at the Burnett Arms.

The couple’s family grew with the arrivals of daughters Noelani and Charley, and was completed by son Aidan.

When they weren’t at the Burnett Arms they were at home in Paradise Road, but Sandy’s DJing meant long days and most weekends at work.

Ranging from children’s birthday parties to weddings and anniversary celebrations Sans was called upon to help generations of Kemnay families mark their special occasions.

Kemnay loon

A man with an eclectic taste in music that included everything from the Ketchup Song to the Eagles, he even created his version of Strictly Come Dancing to fill the dance floor.

Aidan said: “Everyone knew dad. So many people will have celebrated something special with the help of my dad. He was the DJ at my school discos and was the DJ at the grandkids’ school discos too.”

Proud granda to Kaelan, Ashton, Millie and Otto when he sold the hotel in 2005, though he kept up with his DJing, he had more time to spend with his grandchildren and hobbies.

Watching Ashton play football and planning family gatherings were favourite activities. As was his unwavering support of local football teams. Sans helped coach Kemnay Ladies and supported the primary school, youth, and amateur sides too.

He also loved to organise and take part in charity events as a sought-after and ever-in-demand DJ.

Sudden loss

On March 25 Sans died unexpectedly at home.

His life was celebrated at Bennachie Parish Church, on Friday, April 5.

Flowers in the shape of a shamrock were placed on his coffin and the congregation sang Amazing Grace, a hymn recorded by several of his favourite artists including Elvis.

Sans’ daughters paid tribute to their father by reading a poem translated into Doric. His brother Billy began the eulogy.

Tributes paid

“It’s still all a bit of a shock,” said Aidan. “We really can’t believe he’s no longer here.

“There was a huge turnout to his funeral. We have been overwhelmed by the number of cards and tributes for my dad. We’re all very grateful to everyone who has reached out to us. It means such a lot to know how much my dad meant to everyone.

“He was everything to us but it’s been really touching to know he was so well loved.”

