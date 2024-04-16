‘He was everything to us’: Family’s tribute to Kemnay ‘Ace of Spades’ DJ Sandy Elrick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

‘He was everything to us’: Family’s tribute to Kemnay ‘Ace of Spades’ DJ Sandy Elrick

The former owner of the Burnett Arms died suddenly age 65.

By Lindsay Bruce
Family man and popular Kemnay DJ, Sandy Elrick, with his wife and grandchildren.
Family man and popular Kemnay DJ, Sandy Elrick, with his wife and grandchildren.

Much loved Ace of Spades DJ, former owner of the Burnett Arms and weel kent “Kemnay loon” Sandy Elrick has died aged 65.

Tributes have flooded in for the popular hotelier who hosted a Still Game-themed night just days before his sudden death.

Hotel life

Alexander Charles Elrick was born in Insch on Christmas Eve 1958. Son of hoteliers Jessie and Sandy Elrick he spent his entire life in the hospitality trade.

The Burnett Arms in Kemnay, purchased in 1961, would be a much-loved playground for Alexander – known as Sandy or Sans – and his siblings Billy and Evalyn.

Sandy and Jessie Elrick and their three children Evalyn, Billy and Sandy (back right).

Always a popular venue, the whole family each played their part in keeping up with the day-to-day running of the hotel. Lifelong Celtic fan Sandy toyed with becoming “a sparky”. However, when the former Kemnay Primary and Inverurie Academy pupil finished school, his apprenticeship as an electrician was put to one side when his father passed away.

Disco days

On hand to help his mother, Sandy stepped in to assist with running the hotel. Sunday night dances and bookings for the function hall became increasingly popular so a plan was hatched to start a disco. Sandy was nominated to run it.

“Back then Sans was actually really shy. When he started doing the disco he would just play the music but not speak. It actually took a wee while for him to warm to it.

Sandy Elrick and his daughters, in happier times.

“But that’s how Ace of Spades came about,” said Billy.

ACE of Spades – coined because of Sandy’s initials “Alexander Charles Elrick” grew in popularity and his DJing skills became the talk of Kemnay.

Falling in love

In 1987 Sans met Evelyn Hay from Inverurie. A whirlwind romance, the pair wed in Oyne Church just five months after meeting at the Burnett Arms.

Sandy Elrick and his wife of 37 years, Evelyn.

The couple’s family grew with the arrivals of daughters Noelani and Charley, and was completed by son Aidan.

When they weren’t at the Burnett Arms they were at home in Paradise Road, but Sandy’s DJing meant long days and most weekends at work.

Father and son Sandy and Aidan Elrick.

Ranging from children’s birthday parties to weddings and anniversary celebrations Sans was called upon to help generations of Kemnay families mark their special occasions.

Kemnay loon

A man with an eclectic taste in music that included everything from the Ketchup Song to the Eagles, he even created his version of Strictly Come Dancing to fill the dance floor.

Aidan said: “Everyone knew dad. So many people will have celebrated something special with the help of my dad. He was the DJ at my school discos and was the DJ at the grandkids’ school discos too.”

Proud granda to Kaelan, Ashton, Millie and Otto when he sold the hotel in 2005, though he kept up with his DJing, he had more time to spend with his grandchildren and hobbies.

Popular Kemnay personality, Sandy Elrick, with his family.

Watching Ashton play football and planning family gatherings were favourite activities. As was his unwavering support of local football teams. Sans helped coach Kemnay Ladies and supported the primary school, youth, and amateur sides too.

He also loved to organise and take part in charity events as a sought-after and ever-in-demand DJ.

Sudden loss

On March 25 Sans died unexpectedly at home.

His life was celebrated at Bennachie Parish Church, on Friday, April 5.

Flowers in the shape of a shamrock were placed on his coffin and the congregation sang Amazing Grace, a hymn recorded by several of his favourite artists including Elvis.

Sandy Elrick’s love of Celtic featured at his funeral service.

Sans’ daughters paid tribute to their father by reading a poem translated into Doric. His brother Billy began the eulogy.

Tributes paid

“It’s still all a bit of a shock,” said Aidan. “We really can’t believe he’s no longer here.

“There was a huge turnout to his funeral. We have been overwhelmed by the number of cards and tributes for my dad. We’re all very grateful to everyone who has reached out to us. It means such a lot to know how much my dad meant to everyone.

Sandy ‘Sans’ Elrick from Kemnay.

“He was everything to us but it’s been really touching to know he was so well loved.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

