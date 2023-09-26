A Place to Remember People of Torry: Charlie Ryan, ‘a great friend’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A Place to Remember People of Torry: Charlie Ryan, ‘a great friend’

The Torry dad-of-two is remembered on a memorial bench that has friends and family connections.

By Lindsay Bruce
People of Torry: Dad-of-two Charlie Ryan.
People of Torry: Dad-of-two Charlie Ryan.

Like many of the people represented on memorial benches, Charlie Ryan is connected to the community where the bench is situated.

He’s also connected to others mentioned on the Greyhope Bay bench he shares.

A great friend

Born on Ferry Road, Torry, on December 11 1944, Charles Ryan, known as Charlie, had four sisters and one brother.

After Victoria Road Primary he moved on to Torry Intermediate School but his sights were set further afield, and off he went to the merchant navy for two years.

The day he returned he met his best friend, Tommy Whyte, brother of Wallace Whyte, also memorialised on the Torry memorial bench situated near the Battery.

Tommy, who would go on to be Charlie’s best man, described him as a “lovely man, very loyal,” and “a great friend over many years”.

Family man

On returning from sea, Charlie found work in the fish trade. Other jobs would follow before he eventually became employed at Shell, latterly as an offshore dispatcher.

In 1962 Charlie – then residing on Balnagask Road – met his future wife Margaret Rose Ogilvie from Summerhill.

The couple married on April 1 1967 and moved into a flat on Constitution Street. Though they later divorced in 1985 they had two sons, Martin and Steven.

Nigg Bay memories

Charlie loved spending time with his boys, and especially enjoyed walking with them around the Battery and up over to the Bay of Nigg.

Even after a stroke in 2007 he was able to return to work five months later, and enjoyed walking with his boys when he could.

Badge of honour in memory of Charlie on the Torry bench. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

In latter years Charlie moved to Cove but when he passed away on May 5 2008 the natural place to scatter his ashes was where he most enjoyed his time with Martin and Steven.

Enduring memorial

“The boys scattered their dad’s ashes at the Bay of Nigg. He would have loved that, because he loved them and that place was important to them,” said Tommy.

It was later decided a lasting memorial could be added to the bench where Tommy’s brother already had a plaque.

Wallace Whyte, brother of Tommy – Charlie’s best friend, already had a memorial on the bench. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Martin said: “Even in later years my dad liked to go there most days with the dog so it was a natural place for us to remember him.

“He was a great dad. We go up there from time to time just to sit and think about him.”

