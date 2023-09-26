A Place to Remember People of Torry: Memorial bench stories untold but not forgotten

In researching each of those named on the Greyhope Bay memorial bench at the centre of our “A Place to Remember People of Torry” series, several stories remain untold – too poignant, too private and still too painful to retell.

Having spoken to family members concerning each of those, we have permission to share brief details of their lives only.

Thomas McDonald

Thomas McDonald known as “Little Thomas” was tragically killed in a car accident age just 20. One of three children for Thomas and Arleen McDonald, his loss is still profoundly felt.

Arleen wrote and released a song on YouTube to help other parents keep going amidst the crushing grief of child loss.

She has given her permission for us to mention the song. You can listen to Breathe by The TrYerZ here.

Thomas’ memorial plaque is next to that of a school friend, whose family we also spoke to. His story will be kept private at their request.

Norman and Betty Walker, and M Farquhar

There are also two plaques, one on top of the other, on the bench. We have confirmed that these represent people from the same family.

Though she didn’t want to share full details of their lives Jacqueline Russell confirmed that Norman and Betty Walker were her mum and dad.

The extra special detail she revealed was that M Farquhar is Molly Farquhar, Jacqueline’s grandmother and the mother of Betty.

All three were born and brought up in Torry and remain together for posterity on the bench.

Aside from one family who wish to remain private, there are still some unanswered questions regarding those named on the bench.

We have been unable to find any information about plaques relating to three of those named. These are Kirsty Belinda Potter, Ron Pieske and John “Roly” Andrew.

One further plaque, dedicated simply to “mum and dad” also remains a mystery, as do paper tributes now too faded too read.