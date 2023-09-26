A Place to Remember People of Torry: Memorial bench stories untold but not forgotten

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A Place to Remember People of Torry: Memorial bench stories untold but not forgotten

While some stories remain private, the loss and significance to their families and friends is not diminished.

By Lindsay Bruce
Heartwarming and heartbreaking tales of love and loss revealed in the stories of more plaques.

In researching each of those named on the Greyhope Bay memorial bench at the centre of our “A Place to Remember People of Torry” series, several stories remain untold – too poignant, too private and still too painful to retell.

Having spoken to family members concerning each of those, we have permission to share brief details of their lives only.

Thomas McDonald

Thomas McDonald known as “Little Thomas” was tragically killed in a car accident age just 20. One of three children for Thomas and Arleen McDonald, his loss is still profoundly felt.

“He was some boy for one boy” reads the plaque placed to remember Thomas McDonald.

Arleen wrote and released a song on YouTube to help other parents keep going amidst the crushing grief of child loss.

She has given her permission for us to mention the song. You can listen to Breathe by The TrYerZ here.

Thomas’ memorial plaque is next to that of a school friend, whose family we also spoke to. His story will be kept private at their request.

Norman and Betty Walker, and M Farquhar

There are also two plaques, one on top of the other, on the bench. We have confirmed that these represent people from the same family.

Though she didn’t want to share full details of their lives Jacqueline Russell confirmed that Norman and Betty Walker were her mum and dad.

Family ties captured in the image of two memorial plaques in Torry. 
Family ties captured in the image of two memorial plaques in Torry. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The extra special detail she revealed was that M Farquhar is Molly Farquhar, Jacqueline’s grandmother and the mother of Betty.

All three were born and brought up in Torry and remain together for posterity on the bench.

A memorial plaque on the bench for Ron Peiske.
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Aside from one family who wish to remain private, there are still some unanswered questions regarding those named on the bench.

We have been unable to find any information about plaques relating to three of those named. These are Kirsty Belinda Potter, Ron Pieske and John “Roly” Andrew.

One further plaque, dedicated simply to “mum and dad” also remains a mystery, as do paper tributes now too faded too read.

  • If you know any further information about this or any other memorial benches please contact Press and Journal obituaries writer Lindsay Bruce. Email  lindsay.bruce@ajl.co.uk or call 01224 343418.

