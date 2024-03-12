Tributes to Aboyne Golf Club’s ex-Scotland international Janette Wright and ‘legacy of excellence’ after death aged 89

Tributes have been made to former Scotland international Janette Wright after the honorary Aboyne Golf Club member passed away aged 89.

Janette (nee Robertson) also represented Great Britain and Ireland in the Curtis Cup and Vagliano Trophy after starting her career at Lenzie.

After joining Aboyne, Janette married Scotland international Innes Wright in 1960 before he went on turn professional at the club.

Janette completed a successive hat-trick of Scottish Ladies Amateur titles from 1959 with victories at Nairn, Turnberry and at the Old Course at St Andrews.

A fourth success came at the Old Course in 1973.

Aboyne Golf Club president Paul Panchaud said: “Janette and Innes have left a golf legacy of excellence and great sportsmanship that has benefited both Aboyne Golf Club and Scottish Ladies Golf.

“Janette remained modest about her achievements and dedicated her later years to support and serve the club with great courtesy and enthusiasm.

“Janette had an illustrious career for many years and, with Innes, they brought enthusiasm of the game to the club.

“She also spent her life raising their daughter Pamela, who went on to play in three Solheim Cups, and son Innes while still competing at the highest level.

“Janette later nurtured young talent and Aboyne has since gone on to produce more Scottish Ladies champions and internationals.

“For all their contributions, Janette and Innes were both made honorary members.”

Janette Wright was player ‘from a bygone age when destinations were reached by sea’

Aberdeenshire Ladies County captain Sheena Wood said: “Many will remember Janette’s friendly face greeting you in the professional’s shop.

“Janette spoke at the County’s centenary lunch in 2011 and she charmed everyone with her amazing stories from a bygone age when air travel was in its infancy and destinations were reached by sea, sometimes taking many weeks.

“Janette was a most gracious lady, modest, unassuming and popular with everyone.

“She will be greatly missed by us all and remembered with great affection.”

Funeral arrangements are private.

Janette Wright’s international career:

CURTIS CUP (representing GB & Ireland): 1954, 1956 (winners), 1958 (tied), 1960

VAGLIANO TROPHY (representing GB & Ireland): 1957 (winners),1959 (winners), 1961 (winners), 1963 (winners)

COMMONWEALTH TROPHY (representing GB): 1959 (winners)

COMMONWEALTH TOURNAMENT (representing GB juniors): 1953

EUROPEAN LADIES’ TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP (representing Scotland): 1965, 1973

WOMEN’S HOME INTERNATIONALS (representing Scotland): 1952 (winners), 1953, 1954, 1955 (winners), 1956 (winners), 1957 (winners), 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961 (winners), 1963, 1965, 1966, 1967 (joint winners), 1973

ENGLAND v SCOTLAND GIRLS’ MATCH (representing Scotland): 1950, 1951, 1952, 1953