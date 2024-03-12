Tributes to Aboyne Golf Club’s ex-Scotland international Janette Wright and ‘legacy of excellence’ after death aged 89

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Golf

Tributes to Aboyne Golf Club’s ex-Scotland international Janette Wright and ‘legacy of excellence’ after death aged 89

Wright was player 'from a bygone age when air travel was in its infancy and destinations were reached by sea'.

By Reporter
Janette Wright after winning one of her Scottish ladies' titles. Image: Alan Brown.
Janette Wright after winning one of her Scottish ladies' titles. Image: Alan Brown.

Tributes have been made to former Scotland international Janette Wright after the honorary Aboyne Golf Club member passed away aged 89.

Janette (nee Robertson) also represented Great Britain and Ireland in the Curtis Cup and Vagliano Trophy after starting her career at Lenzie.

After joining Aboyne, Janette married Scotland international Innes Wright in 1960 before he went on turn professional at the club.

Janette completed a successive hat-trick of Scottish Ladies Amateur titles from 1959 with victories at Nairn, Turnberry and at the Old Course at St Andrews.

A fourth success came at the Old Course in 1973.

Aboyne Golf Club president Paul Panchaud said: “Janette and Innes have left a golf legacy of excellence and great sportsmanship that has benefited both Aboyne Golf Club and Scottish Ladies Golf.

“Janette remained modest about her achievements and dedicated her later years to support and serve the club with great courtesy and enthusiasm.

Aboyne Golf Club's ex-Scotland international Janette Wright.
Janette Wright. Image: Alan Brown.

“Janette had an illustrious career for many years and, with Innes, they brought enthusiasm of the game to the club.

“She also spent her life raising their daughter Pamela, who went on to play in three Solheim Cups, and son Innes while still competing at the highest level.

“Janette later nurtured young talent and Aboyne has since gone on to produce more Scottish Ladies champions and internationals.

“For all their contributions, Janette and Innes were both made honorary members.”

Janette Wright was player ‘from a bygone age when destinations were reached by sea’

Aberdeenshire Ladies County captain Sheena Wood said: “Many will remember Janette’s friendly face greeting you in the professional’s shop.

“Janette spoke at the County’s centenary lunch in 2011 and she charmed everyone with her amazing stories from a bygone age when air travel was in its infancy and destinations were reached by sea, sometimes taking many weeks.

“Janette was a most gracious lady, modest, unassuming and popular with everyone.

“She will be greatly missed by us all and remembered with great affection.”

Funeral arrangements are private.

Janette Wright’s international career:

CURTIS CUP (representing GB & Ireland): 1954, 1956 (winners), 1958 (tied), 1960

VAGLIANO TROPHY (representing GB & Ireland): 1957 (winners),1959 (winners), 1961 (winners), 1963 (winners)

COMMONWEALTH TROPHY (representing  GB): 1959 (winners)

COMMONWEALTH TOURNAMENT (representing GB juniors): 1953

EUROPEAN LADIES’ TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP (representing Scotland): 1965, 1973

WOMEN’S HOME INTERNATIONALS (representing Scotland): 1952 (winners), 1953, 1954, 1955 (winners), 1956 (winners), 1957 (winners), 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961 (winners), 1963, 1965, 1966, 1967 (joint winners), 1973

ENGLAND v SCOTLAND GIRLS’ MATCH (representing Scotland): 1950, 1951, 1952, 1953

