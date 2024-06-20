Alness wife’s tribute to “soul mate” Raigmore nurse and new mum Lorna Malicki

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alness wife’s tribute to “soul mate” Raigmore nurse and new mum Lorna Malicki

The 47-year-old died suddenly leaving the community of Alness devastated by her loss.

Lorna Malicki, centre, holding her son Zander, with wife Kirsty smiling, right.
By Lindsay Bruce

The wife of “dedicated and caring” Alness nurse Lorna Malicki has paid tribute to her “angel and soulmate,” following her sudden death aged 47.

“Lorna was my person. I adored her. I thought I couldn’t love her more until we had our baby boy. She was just the best mum too, and I loved her for it.” said Kirsty Malicki.

Happy Alness childhood

Lorna Catherine Malicki was born on Monday August 16 1976, in Raigmore Hospital, Inverness where she would one day work.

The second child of joiner Eddie and council officer Audrey, Lorna had an older brother, Brian.

A “wee tomboy” from childhood with a curiosity for nature, the family nicknamed her “Cossie” for her persistent “cause why?” questions.

Lorna Malicki with her father Eddie, on her wedding day.

Lorna loved being part of the Brownies and Guides, and enjoyed camping trips with Sunday School. Her favourite outdoor pursuits, however, were spent with her big brother making dens.

She attended Coulhill Primary School then Alness Academy where she favoured science-based subjects. Fit and sporty, Lorna left school at 16, but not education.

She began her academic life at Napier University in Edinburgh, studying biological sciences. Lorna eventually gained four degrees and a Masters, even studying at Central Washington University in Seattle.

A new career in nursing

In 1995 Lorna returned to the UK, initially working for a call centre. Ever the adventurer, the role allowed her to save for a year-long trip to Australia, backpacking with friend Louise Cameron.

On her return home, Lorna decided to become a nurse.

Lorna, in sunglasses second from right, with her family.

Starting off at Redwoods Care Home then Mull Hall, she eventually began general nursing at Ross Memorial Hospital.

Always keen to learn and progress Lorna studied again, this time to become an advanced nurse practitioner. Splitting her time between Ross Memorial and County Community Hospital Invergordon, it was on a night out that Lorna’s life would change forever.

Falling in love

There, in 2014, she met Kirsty Finlayson, a fellow Invergordon nurse, from Alness.

Although they worked in different departments they “clicked” immediately over drinks.

Their friendship turned to romance and in 2016, on the Brooklyn Bridge Lorna proposed to Kirsty.

Kirsty and Lorna after their New York engagement.

“We sealed the deal by locking a love padlock on the bridge,” Kirsty recalled, “It was the perfect moment.”

The couple tied the knot in Ardross Hall on August 18 2018.

Blushing brides, Lorna and Kirsty Malicki.

“It was the happiest day of our lives… until our little boy Zander came along,” added Kirsty.

‘She was an incredible mother’

Following a private IVF journey Kirsty became pregnant and on July 6 2023, 8lb 3oz baby boy Zander Skye Malicki was born.

Baby Zander with mummy Kirsty and mum, Lorna Malicki in pink.

Desperate “for a wee boy” Lorna – who was ‘mum’ – was thrilled when they knew their son was on the way. Her attentiveness and care towards Kirsty – who was ‘mummy’ – was only eclipsed by how much she doted on Zander.

“Their bond was just so special. She was great with him. Lorna could make him laugh hysterically like no one else. It’s just really sad they didn’t have more time together.”

Baby Zander with his mum Lorna Malicki.

The family of three, and their four cats, were building a happy life together in Alness.

Lorna loved to keep fit. She joined Wyvis Hillwalking Club, serving as secretary and treasurer for a time, and loved listening to country music as she worked out. Gardening, enjoying Kirsty’s cooking and reading were also favourite ways to pass the time.

“She was a force of nature. Beautiful inside and out,” said Kirsty.

‘We are so lost without her’

Lorna died suddenly on Sunday May 26.

“She was at home with Zander and I when she took unwell and passed away not long after.

“We don’t know the cause of death yet,” said Kirsty. “All we know is how lost we are without her. It was all so sudden and unexpected.”

The Malicki family in happier times.

A celebration of her life took place at Inverness Crematorium.

Lorna’s dad read a poem and tributes from family and work friends were included in the service.

‘Thank you for the laughter’

Nicola Mitchell – Lorna’s “work wife” from Raigmore Hospital described her as a
treasured friend, mentor, and an integral part of the NHS Highland family.

She added: “When I first met Lorna the only way I can describe her is an absolute rocket! Her enthusiasm and passion for work was clear to see.

“She was the one person you would want beside you, whether grabbing a mop and bucket to clean a floor or dealing with an emergency; nothing seemed to faze her.

Lorna Malicki with her baby son, Zander.

“There were no airs or graces, Lorna was just Lorna, a true grafter and an amazing colleague who would always have your back, with a natural gift of making folk around her feel at ease.”

She added a note of gratitude, for her friend.

“Thank you for the laughter, the crazy 4am chats, and the countless memories that we all have in our hearts. You were more than a colleague; you were a fantastic friend to us all.”

Overwhelming show of support

A collection was taken at Lorna’s funeral in aid of Alness Cats’ Protection, a cause close to Lorna’s heart, and also to raise funds for an ambulance CPR device – also known as LUCAS machine.

“Lorna was all about supporting local causes and we were aware there are only two LUCAS devices in the Highlands, one on the ground and one in the air.

“We were really pleased – and overwhelmed – that more than £3044.50 was raised at Lorna’s funeral,” said Kirsty.

Fitness fanatic Lorna Malicki.

Equally overwhelming has been the outpouring of love and support shown to the family, from Alness and beyond.

“I wish she had known how incredibly well thought of she was,” said Kirsty. “It’s not that she felt unloved or unliked but Lorna wasn’t the type of person to realise just how special she was.

“She was the kindest soul, an incredible mother and I was so deeply proud that she was my wife.”

Conversation