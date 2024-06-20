New Hazlehead play park nears completion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New Hazlehead play park nears completion

Work on the new £1 million playground began in January.

By Graham Fleming
The count-down is on for the opening of Aberdeen's latest play park
The count-down is on for the opening of Aberdeen's latest play park

The countdown appears to be on for the opening of Hazlehead’s new £1 million play park.

Fences remain up around the impressive development – but the elaborate structures that will entertain children of all ages have certainly taken shape.

The project’s large tower units are now visible as well along with some of its swings, chutes and ‘interactive panels’

The £1 million development is taking shape 

Excited children could be seen in the public area dragging parents to peer in at the new equipment today.

Aberdeen City Council originally said that, “all going well with weather and any site issues”, it hoped the new park would open in time for the summer holidays.

The new play area will have multiple different sections. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson.
The work area has been fenced off to passers-by. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson.

£1 million Hazlehead Park development nears completion

The work is part of a new £1 million project which began back in January.

The old site is being transformed thanks to £900,000 grant from the Scottish Government and Convention of Scottish Local Authorities fund, topped up by a further £100,000 from the Aberdeen City Council.

Provisional pictures were revealed for the plans, which show the “inclusivity” of the new play area

A sneak preview of how the new playpark will look. Image: Aberdeen City Council
The construction of the new Hazlehead Park play zone in Aberdeen began in January. Image: Aberdeen City Council

The new play zone will incorporate multiple sections which will accommodate multiple age groups

Beyond the play equipment, improvements were promised to the site’s drainage and there will also be new seating, picnic benches, bins, landscaping, safety surfacing and grass zones.

Councillor Miranda Radley, the Convener of Communities, Housing and Public Protection Committee, Aberdeen City Council, said: “The playpark holds many fond memories for a great many people.

“Play helps children and young people keep active, stay well, and have fun and through this significant investment we will have a new playpark that will be for all ages of youngsters.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

First look inside Søstrene Grene in Bon Accord Centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
First look: Inside Aberdeen's first Søstrene Grene store
Annabella Thomas as a mascot with the Scotland squad
Six-year-old mascot from Aberdeen supports Scotland squad at Euro 2024
A warrant was executed at Esslemont Avenue. Image: Google Maps.
Three in court after £35,000 drugs bust in Aberdeen's west end
Red and white post office sign hanging from a brick wall.
New Portsoy post office to open in local bakery
Council Chiefs rejected Bancon Homes plans to expand the current site plans from 80 homes to 90. Image: Bancon Homes/Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
'Cynical' bid to expand Milltimber housing development REJECTED amid local outrage
The Girls and Life: Antonette Gonzalez, Zoe Daniel, Maisie West and Kessia Thomas. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The Girls and Life: Meet the Aberdeen women helping their peers form friendships in…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Wellington Road, Aberdeen Picture shows; Wellington Road, Aberdeen. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Aberdeen drink-driver struck roundabout, flipped car and hit a tree
William Kinnaird admitted making threats towards his ex-partner, including that he would kill their baby. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Man made chilling threats to expectant mum that he was going to kill their…
Aberdeen drug dealer Steven Gribble was jailed at the High Court in Glasgow. Image: Police Scotland
Aberdeen crime gang member jailed after more than £1 million of cocaine seized
The Northern Belle will make its way to Aberdeen later this year. Image: Belmond.
Britain's 'most luxurious' train to return to Aberdeen this year

Conversation