New Hazlehead play park nears completion

The countdown appears to be on for the opening of Hazlehead’s new £1 million play park.

Fences remain up around the impressive development – but the elaborate structures that will entertain children of all ages have certainly taken shape.

The project’s large tower units are now visible as well along with some of its swings, chutes and ‘interactive panels’

Excited children could be seen in the public area dragging parents to peer in at the new equipment today.

Aberdeen City Council originally said that, “all going well with weather and any site issues”, it hoped the new park would open in time for the summer holidays.

£1 million Hazlehead Park development nears completion

The work is part of a new £1 million project which began back in January.

The old site is being transformed thanks to £900,000 grant from the Scottish Government and Convention of Scottish Local Authorities fund, topped up by a further £100,000 from the Aberdeen City Council.

Provisional pictures were revealed for the plans, which show the “inclusivity” of the new play area

The new play zone will incorporate multiple sections which will accommodate multiple age groups

Beyond the play equipment, improvements were promised to the site’s drainage and there will also be new seating, picnic benches, bins, landscaping, safety surfacing and grass zones.

Councillor Miranda Radley, the Convener of Communities, Housing and Public Protection Committee, Aberdeen City Council, said: “The playpark holds many fond memories for a great many people.

“Play helps children and young people keep active, stay well, and have fun and through this significant investment we will have a new playpark that will be for all ages of youngsters.”